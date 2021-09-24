Department of Housing officials 'to advise against 100% redress for mica homes'

Campaigners from the Mica Action Group say officials in the Department of Housing have confirmed they will not be advising the Government to provide 100% redress for every home affected by the defective building blocks.

The group met with department officials yesterday and were told that their requests for 100% redress for each home, a full public inquiry into the defective blocks used in homes, and a state guarantee will all be rejected in official advice to the Government.

Without a state guarantee, the owners of affected homes will not be able to insure their properties even after they are rebuilt.

The group was also told that excluded houses — those not included in the current scheme but have since found defective building materials in their property — will not be eligible for redress.

Campaigner: 'Officials would not support 100% redress'

A principal officer in the Department of Housing told the group that officials would not be supporting 100% redress per family, according to Eileen Doherty, a campaigner for the homeowners.

'Now is the time to do the right thing and support families with a scheme that is accessible for everyone', said Donegal TD Joe McHugh. Picture: Leon Farrell/PA Wire

A draft working group report, where officials summarise their position, is to be presented to the Government in the coming days.

"That document will show that the families and officials have not come to any agreement, therefore it will come down to the cabinet and the minister's decision," Ms Doherty said.

We anticipated this, it didn’t ever feel like negotiations but an opportunity for them to put obstacles in our way.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar last night said a 100% redress scheme remains on the table.

“The existing scheme is clearly not adequate and there is a need for an enhanced scheme. This is overdue," he said, after speaking with Fine Gael representatives from Donegal, Mayo, Clare, and Limerick where mica has been found in the homes, causing severe cracking in structural walls.

TD speaks of 'daily trauma' for families

Donegal TD Joe Mc Hugh said: “Homeowners are dealing with this daily trauma in parallel with the real-life challenges of sickness, family pressures and other financial strains.

“Now is the time to do the right thing and support families with a scheme that is accessible for everyone.”

One political source said this will now be a “political decision” and the first real test for the Coalition, which has heavily relied on the advice of department officials up to now.

A spokesman for the Department of Housing said it would not be appropriate for the department to comment on its deliberations, but added: "Following receipt of the report of the working group, Minister O'Brien, in consultation with the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and the Attorney General, will bring proposals to Government."