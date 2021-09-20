Ireland unchanged in stance against global tax rate of 15% 

Ireland remains opposed to a global minimum tax rate for corporations of 15%, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

Speaking after a bilateral meeting with EU Competition Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, Mr Donohoe said differences still exist that precludes Ireland from fully backing the OECD global tax deal, which would see the country’s 12.5% corporate tax rate increased by at least 2.5%.

Ireland's low Corporation Tax has long been viewed as an essential tool to attract many of the world's top companies here, but has been heavily criticised internationally for allowing multi-billion-euro firms to avoid paying a fair share.

Mr Donohoe said in July, when the initial OECD global tax agreement was signed, that Ireland could not sign up to it because the certainty and stability of the rate had not been established. “We still have that view,” he told reporters.

He said whatever the outcome, it will be a deeply significant decision for Ireland. Mr Donohoe stressed that the reference to “at least 15%” is a major obstacle in the OECD deal as it is currently constituted.

While he remains committed to exploring the possibility of signing up to the global tax deal, he said there are consequences if we do or if we don’t.

No pressure

Ireland risks pariah status if it fails to ultimately accept the deal which has the backing of more than 130 countries at present. Mr Donohoe also said the involvement of the US in the deal is crucial amid talk of it struggling to be approved by Congress.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Gentiloni said he is confident they can find a shared way that would see Ireland sign up.

“Yes, I am confident we can reach a global agreement. Paschal has advocated strongly the Irish position and the Commission fully respects that position and we are not ignoring that,” he said.

Despite the lack of agreement so far, it is important to continue to co-operate and to continue the talk, he added. He denied his visit was intended to put pressure on the Government but rather to respectfully discuss the importance of the potential agreement.

He said eight months ago he would have been negative towards a successful conclusion, but that global rules are changing after the Covid-19 crisis and the change in the US administration. The global agreement is intended to bring stability and fairness to the system, he added.

Mr Gentiloni said he is convinced that the attractiveness of the Irish economy is not based on a small difference in the corporate tax rate.

Vacant homes tax

Meanwhile, on domestic taxation, Mr Donohoe said a tax on vacant homes will not “change the game” in solving the housing crisis on its own.

A vacant homes tax is planned for next year to help alleviate the housing crisis and free up more properties as part of the Housing for All plan.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Donohoe said the tax will not be the single thing that helps "change the game".

“A vacant homes tax is not going to be of itself the single thing that will allow us to make progress on all of the challenges that we have with homes and housing at the moment, but it could be part of the answer,” he said.