Green Party denies divisions in government over America's Cup

The Green Party leader and the party's deputy leader, who is also the minister for sport, have denied there is any division within the Government on the hosting of the America's Cup.

Cork has been earmarked as a potential host for the yacht race in 2024 and may be the last applicant standing after Valencia in Spain, which was shortlisted along with Cork and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, recently withdrew its bid. With a reported reluctance from American teams to travel to Saudi Arabia, Cork could have a clear path to hosting the event.