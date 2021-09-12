Department 'very concerned' by allegations of sexual abuse within the Defence Forces

The Department of Defence says it is "very concerned" over allegations of sexual abuse within the Defence Forces, and Minister Simon Coveney was "aware" of some of the complaints made.

A call for a full independent inquiry from the opposition came following the broadcast yesterday of the RTÉ radio documentary Women of Honour, which featured first-hand accounts by female Defence Forces members of alleged sexual assault and harassment by male colleagues and superiors.

The documentary, made by broadcaster Katie Hannon, also told of how female members with children believed they were discriminated against.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the Department of Defence expressed "concern for the welfare of the women who have recounted their experiences on this programme and is equally very concerned by the allegations made".

The Minister was aware of some of the complaints profiled in the programme, but not the specific details of all. Officials from the Department of Defence have met some of those who have been in correspondence with him.

Yesterday, following the broadcast, the Defence Forces pledged to co-operate with any investigation that is launched.

Minister is examining response to the allegations

The department said that Defence Minister Simon Coveney is in receipt of correspondence outlining a number of allegations, including sexual assault allegations of a historical nature. The allegations relate to events said to have occurred within the Permanent Defence Force.

The allegatons were aired on RTÉ Radio 1 in Katie Hannon's documentary, 'Women of Honour'. See link at foot of this article to listen back to the documentary.

Mr Coveney is currently examining the overall response and plans are at an "advanced stage" to establish a specific independent assessment of actions taken and whether any other actions should be adopted.

Sinn Féin's spokesperson on Defence Sorca Clarke said she is "deeply, deeply concerned for the welfare of women then and now in our Defence Forces," insisting that the women involved "have no faith in the Defence Forces investigating themselves".

The Sinn Féin TD said that allegations of abuse and harassment have "been known about for quite some time. However, the issue today, particularly for the minister and for the Department of Defence is the question of what decisive actions are they going to take."

What are they going to do to address the causes, to examine the impact of abuse and harassment, but also to stop that culture of active reprisals against those who do report within the Defence Forces?

Among those featured in the documentary were Karina Molloy, the first woman to reach senior non-commissioned officer rank as company quartermaster sergeant.

Allegations from sexual harassment to rape

She said she “could not stay silent” in relation to about a dozen separate incidents. She described how, on her first overseas mission, she was summoned to receive a birthday present and discovered “a pair of sexy underwear”. In the crotch was written: “I wish I was here," in front of male colleagues.

Other female members told of experiences of sexual assault and rape, with some of these women suffering eating disorders, distress, trauma, mental anguish, and suicide attempts as a result.

Ms Clarke, along with the Social Democrats and Labour Party, says a full, independent inquiry into the allegations must be carried out.

The Sinn Féin TD also says those Defence Forces members who have signed non-disclosure agreements should not be prevented from sharing their stories.

"Another critical part of this will be to ensure that those who have engaged in this abuse, those who are engaged in the harassment, and those also who have obstructed the reporting of abuse are held accountable for their actions," Ms Clarke said.

Ms Clarke has written to Defence Minister Simon Coveney and asked him to meet with those who participated in the documentary.

• The documentary by journalist and broadcaster Katie Hannon is available online here on the RTÉ Radio 1 website.