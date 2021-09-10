Rebel Fianna Fáil TDs face suspension if they vote no confidence in Coveney

Rebel Fianna Fáil TDs will face suspension from the party for six months if they choose to vote no confidence in Simon Coveney.

The minister for foreign affairs faces the motion, tabled by Sinn Féin, on Wednesday night, over the appointment of former minister Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the UN.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed rebel TDs will face the standard sanction if they do not vote confidence in the minister.

However, Mr Martin said he is not worried that some of his TDs may disobey the whip after considerable unrest within the party that the leader has been too quick to dismiss the controversy.

The Taoiseach denied he had been too hasty to defend Simon Coveney.

“I don’t accept that at all,” he said.

“I very quickly made it clear that appointments of this kind should be flagged. I received a very fulsome and comprehensive apology. I made it clear to put in place structure.

"I think people rely on the party to emerge united on this. I genuinely believe in terms of balance here. I don't think it's an issue that warrants that [Sinn Féin's] kind of approach.

The Government has to be focused on the substantial issues, and I'm not going to be diverted by these political manoeuvres.

Mr Martin described the foreign affairs minister as an "experienced minister".

He added that was needed "in my view, particularly in the context of our membership of the UN Security Council and chairing that right now, with the very challenging situation in Northern Ireland".

"He's an experienced foreign minister. I'm simply saying, the consequences would be we would lose a person with experience right now when it's needed on significant issues like Afghanistan and other issues.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Mary Butler TD, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin, Brendan Smith TD and Senator Lisa Chambers at the event.

We have to balance proportionality. Let's not forget, this is the role of a part-time envoy that didn't go ahead. Are we seriously suggesting that that's a new threshold?

Mr Martin admitted the appointment of Ms Zappone was "not handled well" and "the Government must learn lessons from it".

The Taoiseach also admitted that he could “and maybe should” have blocked the appointment when it came up before the Cabinet in July.

He was speaking on the final day of the party's think-in conference in Co Cavan.

A long parliamentary party meeting was continued this morning after an extended meeting last night where a number of TDs and senators voiced serious concerns over the future of Fianna Fáil.

Sources have confirmed former minister Dara Calleary and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath both made "impressive" speeches calling for the party to unite in order to work towards the future.

The Fianna Fáil think-in was described as “subdued” after months of internal strife within the party and rumours of a potential leadership heave against Micheál Martin.

John McGuinness became the latest Fianna Fáil TD to call for a new party leader, saying the "baton must pass on now” in a scathing attack on Mr Martin’s leadership.

A letter sent by Mr McGuinness to Government chief whip Jack Chambers during the conference on last night stated that Mr Martin should stand aside.

Senator Lisa Chambers and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly at the think-in.

The letter was sent in Mr McGuinness’s absence and arrived just hours after Mr Martin called for unity in the party.

The letter said Fianna Fáil is now suffering from the consequences of an “aggressive and contemptuous culture”.

Mr McGuinness is the only one of the party TDs or senators who has openly called for a change in leader during the conference.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD has said he does not know if he will vote with the Government on the motion of no confidence in Mr Coveney when it comes before the Dáil.

When asked about losing the party whip if he voted against or abstained on the motion, Mr McGuinness said questions must be asked if removing the whip was the right way to treat a backbench TD.