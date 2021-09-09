'The baton must pass on now': New call for Micheál Martin to step down 

John McGuinness has become the latest Fianna Fáil TD to call for a new party leader, saying the "baton must pass on now”.

In a letter sent by Mr McGuinness to Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers, he said the once-powerful political party is now suffering from the consequences of an “aggressive and contemptuous culture” at the top that has sown the seeds of distrust, anger, disillusionment and disappointment throughout the party at all levels.

“Over the last 18 months we have seen more missteps and stumbles than the judges in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, at least one caused by the Taoiseach allowing Fianna Fáil to be used as a doormat that Simon Coveney and Katherine Zappone slid across the floor on,” he wrote.

“Mad stuff altogether, but it has seen our support dropping like a stone, while we bend like a daisy in a storm every time Fine Gael sighs, which they do a lot,” he said.

Due to the changing of the dates for the party's think-in at the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan, Mr McGuinness said he was unable to attend but, in his letter, he said Fianna Fáil is being made to look weak and marginalised and "we have only ourselves to blame".

“Hissy fits don’t do when backbone is needed,” he added.

He said the greats that built Fianna Fáil must be rotating at speed in graveyards throughout the country at the state it has got into.

Mr McGuinness said he is not a lone voice when it comes to members who have growing concerns about the way the party is being managed, adding "I have been worried about it for a long time".

Referring to the Robert Watt controversy, Mr McGuinness hit out at what he called a meeting in a quiet corner of Government Buildings when an €80k per annum pension of public money was committed by the Taoiseach, without prior Cabinet approval.

“All this in the middle of a pandemic, when people were worrying about their jobs and where the money to make ends meet would come from?” he added.

Mr McGuinness said the party has to begin immediately the process of presenting to the Irish people a party with renewed energy, commitment and an appetite for public service.

“We have to mobilise our organisation at all levels, particularly Ógra Fianna Fáil, to rebuild better faster. We can’t wait. We have to put the past behind us and look to a better future under a new leader. Our members throughout the country are demanding it and the future of the party depends on it. The baton has to pass now,” he said.