Micheál Martin vows to lead Fianna Fáil into next election

The Taoiseach says he will continue to lead Fianna Fáil into the next election and has not ruled out another coalition with Fine Gael.

Micheál Martin was speaking at the start of the party's think-in conference in Co Cavan on Thursday.

The conference is coming in the wake of an internal review that found issues with the party's identity and an inability to attract younger voters in the last election.

Mr Martin said he will take up the role of Tánaiste as agreed under the programme for government.

He also did not rule out a return to government with Fine Gael after future elections.

"We've entered into a coalition government," he said.

"We've made commitments in respect of that, it's not about personalities, it's about the issues and doing things that matter to people on the ground."

The report found that the last government, which saw Fianna Fáil prop up a Fine Gael-led government in confidence and supply, damaged the party.

Mr Martin conceded that the arrangement with Fine Gael proved "problematic, without question, towards the end,"

"I think are very fair points made in the review in relation to that, but again, we did put the country first because of the Brexit situation that had arisen.

"Nonetheless, I think, in terms of the country, the country did well the conference supplying the broader macro level in terms of stability.

"It wasn't ideal at all in terms of progressing issues around housing or climate change."

Mr Martin is expected to face a showdown this evening in an extended parliamentary party meeting after months of unrest over his leadership and consistent poor polling.

A heave against Mr Martin is expected within Fianna Fáil in the next year, however, he remains adamant he will continue to lead the party.

"I've rarely ever see unanimity on many issues including who leads the party, so that's not news," he said.

"It's my challenge to hear people, my job to listen and I think what's important coming out of this meeting, is that the party unites. We have unity of purpose and facing the challenges, particularly for the country, very significant challenges laying ahead."

The report also criticised the party's stance on the Repeal of the 8th Amendment, which allowed for a vote of conscience.

The Taoiseach acknowledged that the public did "not make that distinction between people's individual views and the party position".

"I think there are lessons to be learned from that and we will learn those lessons," he said.