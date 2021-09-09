No challenge to Martin's leadership at Fianna Fáil think-in, says Fleming

There will be no challenge to Micheál Martin's leadership of Fianna Fáil when the party meets today in Cavan, a junior Minister says.

Sean Fleming, who authored a report on the party's electoral failures in recent years, told RTÉ Morning Ireland that any challenge was "not on the agenda".

Mr Fleming said that the report is "open and honest" and unlike anything any other party has done. He said that there is, however, a perception among many in the party that there was too much focus on Sinn Féin in the 2020 election.

The junior finance minister said that the party was "way behind" on social media and "not up to the level" on local media.

The report points to an over-focus on Sinn Féin, a lack of clarity around abortion and the party's loss of clear identity as reasons why it lost seven seats last February.

The Confidence and Supply agreement is pointed out as leaving the party lacking a clear identity to differentiate it from Fine Gael.

The report also finds that the majority of members are “unclear” about Fianna Fail’s distinct identity.

“The Party is predominantly rural and highly reliant on its decreasing core base in defining itself.

“We were unable to distinguish ourselves sufficiently in the minds of many people from the Government during the Confidence and Supply Arrangement.”

It says that Confidence and Supply linked the party to Government when they were "right-wing" and unpopular.

Mr Fleming said the party was not dragged into that agreement by Mr Martin.

"The other members from the bench were the first people I ever heard speaking about a confidence and supply arrangement. The parliamentary party agreed to go into that. The question is did we stay in the arrangement too long. We weren't dragged in by the party leader, the party went in to do that because we felt it was in the interest of the country at that time, after the 2016 election."

The party begins a two-day think-in in Cavan today, with an hour-long discussion of the report due today.