Taoiseach expresses confidence in Simon Coveney amid Sinn Féin calls to sack him

The Taoiseach has expressed confidence in Simon Coveney despite Sinn Féin demands that he be fired over the Katherine Zappone affair.

A spokesperson was asked yesterday if Micheál Martin has confidence in the Foreign Affairs Minister, and responded "yes, he does".

"The Taoiseach does have confidence in Simon Coveney."

A deputy press secretary for the Government added that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also has confidence in the Cork South-Central TD, who has been mired in controversy over the controversial appointment of Ms Zappone as the UN Special Envoy on Freedom of Expression. Ms Zappone has since turned down the role.

McDonald calls for 'appropriate sanction'

The support from Government colleagues came as Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for Mr Martin to fire Mr Coveney. She said that if Mr Martin does not take action, Sinn Féin will table a no confidence motion in Mr Coveney:

There needs to be an appropriate sanction for Simon Coveney. The Taoiseach needs to act, I think he needs to come out today and set out very clearly the course of action that he proposes to take.



“In the event that he is not prepared to act, then Sinn Féin will,” she said. “It’s hard to see how Minister Coveney can stay on given all that has transpired over the last eight weeks.”

A number of Mr Coveney's Cabinet colleagues also rallied around him. Repeatedly asked if she thought Simon Coveney should be sacked, Education Minister Norma Foley said: "Collectively the Government has the job of work to do. All of my Cabinet colleagues are doing that work, and we're doing it to the very best of our ability in the best interest of society and the country that we serve and I think it's important to be allowed to do that."

'A good minister who made serious mistakes'

Arts Minister Catherine Martin also expressed her confidence in Mr Coveney: "I believe he's a very good, hard-working minister, who has accepted that he made serious mistakes here. He has presented 111 documents, he's done four hours before the committee."

Attention has now switched to whether Ms Zappone should follow Mr Coveney and also appear before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee. Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said that Ms Zappone's appearance was "a matter for herself".

Mr Harris said he accepts that mistakes were made in the appointment, but said Mr Coveney's second appearance at the committee on Tuesday had provided clarity:

It's honestly a matter for her, and she is a private citizen. She lives in the United States of America... so it is entirely a matter for her.

Mr Harris said that the mistake is the collective responsibility of Cabinet.

Junior education Minister Josepha Madigan said that Ms Zappone cannot be compelled to appear: "I don't think any of us can compel her to attend the committee, I think it's really a matter for herself."

Mr Coveney was not at Wednesday's Cabinet meeting as he has travelled to New York for a meeting of the UN Security Council focused on Afghanistan.