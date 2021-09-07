New documents add to Zappone controversy as Coveney faces fresh grilling

Foreign affairs committe to quiz minister today as storm grows following further revelations about appointment to UN role
Former children’s minister Katherine Zappone thanked Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in early March for offering her a UN role to represent Ireland, over four months before the Taoiseach was informed. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 06:14
Daniel McConnell, Paul Hosford, and Aoife Moore

Former children’s minister Katherine Zappone thanked Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in early March for offering her a UN role to represent Ireland, over four months before the Taoiseach was informed.

Newly released documents reveal that Ms Zappone had a hand in drawing up the job specifications before the role was announced and had contacted Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ahead of her appointment.

Mr Coveney faces a grilling from an Oireachtas committee today as the storm continues to swirl around the appointment of Ms Zappone as UN special envoy for freedom of expression.

His appearance at the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee comes after the release of over 100 documents linked to the appointment, some of which appear to contradict his testimony when the controversy arose.

He told the committee last week that Ms Zappone did not lobby for the role, but text messages show that she contacted him repeatedly between March and May about the position.

On March 4, Ms Zappone sent a text message to Mr Coveney thanking him for the role: “Thank you so so much for offering me this incredible opportunity,” she said. “It will be such a privilege, and I will be so proud to serve Ireland again.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was blindsided when the appointment was brought to Cabinet for approval in July.

In a statement accompanying the release of the documents, Mr Coveney apologised for the controversy the appointment has caused.

“I am sorry that this appointment has caused such controversy for the Government,” he said:

I have apologised to the Taoiseach for the failings on my part in relation to this issue and I have no hesitation in doing so again.

Mr Donohoe said the reference to him discussing the appointment with Ms Zappone required “context”.

“At the end of last year, Katherine sought my advice regarding a future in the UN and other international organisations,” he said.

“I suggested she contact Minister Coveney for advice. At some point in the new year, I mentioned this potential contact to Minister Coveney. I had no further engagement with Minister Coveney on the matter.”

Emails and text messages also show that the remit of the role was redrawn following a meeting between Department of Foreign Affairs secretary general Niall Burgess and Ms Zappone.

