Revealed: Text messages show Zappone offered UN role last March

Former Children's Minister Katherine Zappone thanked Simon Coveney back as early as March for offering her a role to represent Ireland, text messages released today show.

The appointment of Ms Zappone as a UN special envoy — a position that was never publicly advertised — has dogged the government for weeks. Ms Zappone ultimately turned down the position amid the public backlash.

Ms Zappone contacted the Foreign Affairs minister repeatedly between March and May to enquire about her role as Special Envoy.

On Thursday, March 4, a text message from Ms Zappone to Mr Coveney shows her thanking him for the privilege of being able to serve Ireland again.

"Hi Simon. Thank you so so much for offering me this incredible opportunity. It will be such a privilege, and I will be so proud to serve Ireland again.

"I think the time is really ripe for a change to. Could you let me know time period appointment is for, and what are the next steps. And you know, I am working with UN FPA until mid or end of June.

"Thank you again so much Simon, especially when you have so much on your plate. I spoke with Pascal (sic) yesterday. Warmest Katherine," Ms Zappone texted.

Texts messages show that Ms Zappone sought clarity from Mr Coveney as to a start date.

In April, Ms Zappone texted Mr Coveney: "Simon, see you have a lot on your plate as always, have heard in the background but the department may be ready to discuss proposals with you for my work. Look forward to hearing from you. K."

Then on May 4, she texted again: "Hi Simon. Hope all as well. Any news Yes, question mark, you had mentioned June a start time. Thanks K".

Katherine Zappone said she would serve Simon Coveney and "our beloved country" to the best of her ability in text messages on the day Cabinet approved her appointment.

She said: "Thank you, Minister, I shall serve you and our beloved country, to the best of my ability, warmest, Katherine."

On the same day as the Merrion Hotel event, July 21, Ms Zappone texted Mr Coveney to say she had just met with the Secretary General of his department and agreed a two-year role, with a one-year review clause.

"Hey Simon re Special Envoy Niall and I had a productive meeting today. He's preparing a short concept note for you.

"We both agreed the two years would be a more realistic timeframe to achieve the objectives with a one year review report into you on the model. Thanks again for this privilege and opportunity, Katherine," she texted.

In an email, released by the Department of Foreign Affairs, between Ms Zappone and the Department's secretary-general Niall Burgess, Ms Zappone confirmed she had sent a text to Mr Coveney about the timeframe of her new role and the details of the job.

Text messages exchanged between Katherine Zappone and Department of Foreign Affairs secretary-general Niall Burgess regarding her appointment as a UN special envoy.

Documents show the remit of the role was redrawn following a meeting between Mr Burgess and Ms Zappone.

The email is dated July 22, five days before the appointment was brought to Cabinet, leaving the Taoiseach "blindsided".

Ms Zappone writes: "Dear Niall, yes, I so enjoyed meeting you in person too. The revised note captures everything so well of our collective efforts. I saw the Tánsiste (sic) last eve, and he’s really excited about this too.

"It’s ready to go to the Minister, I think.

"I did text him re the timeframe, as discussed. I promise you, Niall, that I will do my best to ensure that this will be an important legacy piece of your time in leadership."

Ms Zappone told Mr Burgess in text messages that she and Mr Coveney had "agreed a way forward" the day after the news of her appointment broke.

Text messages exchanged between Katherine Zappone and Department of Foreign Affairs secretary-general Niall Burgess regarding her appointment as a UN special envoy.

She text Mr Burgess again on August 4 to say that "things had moved on" with Mr Burgess saying that he was free to talk.

Another text from Mr Burgess to Mr Coveney shows that the Minister was not told of Ms Zappone's proposed salary by Mr Burgess of around €15,000 a year until after Cabinet had approved her appointment.

Text messages exchanged Department of Foreign Affairs secretary-general Niall Burgess and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney regarding Katherine Zappone's appointment as a UN special envoy.

Ms Zappone was to be €15,000 before tax for 50 to 60 days of work a year.

The documents also show that Ms Zappone’s former adviser Jerry O’Connor told the Department that she was “doing some work with DFA (Dept of Foreign Affairs) on LGBTI issues”.

Paul Sheahan from the Department responded to an email to say that: “To the best of my knowledge, the LGBT+ Staff Network has not engaged with Minister Zappone, certainly not during my time on the Committee.”

Ms Zappone also told the Department of Foreign Affairs that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was "really excited" about her appointment as UN Special Envoy five days before the Taoiseach was informed about the role.

In a press statement today, Mr Coveney said all documents relating to the appointment process had now been released and, in his view, future appointments should be made by a public open competition.

“My Department has today brought forward the publication of all documentation on the appointment of a Special Envoy for Freedom of Opinion and Expression.

"The files show extensive consideration of the envoy position as well as a complete timeline ahead of tomorrow’s meeting of the Joint Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence.

"I am sorry that this appointment has caused such controversy for the Government. I have apologised to the Taoiseach for the failings on my part in relation to this issue and I have no hesitation in doing so again.

"Finally, a review of envoy positions is ongoing in the Department, however, I agree with the Taoiseach’s call for all future appointments to be made by open public competition.”

Meanwhile, the documents released today reveal how Amal Clooney, the celebrated human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney, was listed as a positive example of a special envoy.

The documents contain emails between officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs which stated that Mrs Clooney reportedly did not receive a fee for her work.

The documents show that officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs were asked to compile information about the use of special envoys in the days after the appointment in early August.