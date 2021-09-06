Social Democrats 'open' to going into government with any party

The Social Democrats have not "ruled any in or out" when it comes to entering government - but party co-leader Catherine Murphy warned for the need for "a different kind of politics".

Ms Murphy was speaking ahead of the party's 'think-in' conference, taking place this morning in Dublin. Housing, health and the climate emergency are among the topics on the agenda.

“We’re open to going into a government that delivers on a better future, in terms of delivering good quality public services the people are proud to work in and people are proud to use,” Ms Murphy said.

The party spoke to all other parties during the last programme for government negotiations and Ms Murphy would not be drawn on whether the Social Democrats would facilitate another Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael government.

“We’re not ruling anyone in or out we don’t know what’ll happen in three years time,” she added.

The Kildare TD said that her party wants to see “integrity in politics", criticising incidents such as the MerrionGate issue.

“People want a different kind of politics.

“It’s not about the individual political parties, it’s what those parties will deliver.

“We must build our organisation so we driver a better outcome for people who are looking for integrity in politics.

“The ideas endure and that’s what we’re trying to build so we can scale up and make that kind of impact.”

Ms Murphy, who recently survived a leadership heave after a number of members and councillors wrote a letter calling for a convention to replace Ms Murphy and co-leader Roisin Shortall, says her objective is to remain leader with her colleague.

“That is the objective at this stage,” she said.

“Essentially, what we’re trying to do is embed the ideas. Social democracy is not a political fashion item.

“The whole point was to leave something better for the next generation, the party was never about the next general election but we have to be ambitious about going into government too.”