Simon Coveney: Deleting Zappone texts a 'prudent' move

Minister says that on foot of a previous hack he regularly clears his messages
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney said there is “no great mystery” as to what happened in relation to the deletion of his messages.

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 13:12
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has stoutly defended the deletion of texts from his phone relating to the Katherine Zappone appointment as a “prudent” move.

Having previously insisted the reason for the deletion was one of storage capacity on his phone, speaking in Dublin on Wednesday, Mr Coveney said that on foot of a previous hack, he regularly clears his messages and changes his phone once a year.

“I clear my phone on quite a regular basis. I change my phone actually every year. I've been hacked, and I'm the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, so I think it's prudent that I clean my phone fairly regularly,” he said.

He insisted there is “no great mystery” as to what happened in relation to the deletion of his messages. He said he took over two hours of questions at the committee on Tuesday and answered the questions as honestly as he could.

Mr Coveney confirmed that he and the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar were aware of the intention to appoint Ms Zappone as Special Envoy for Freedom of Expression for a number of weeks before the Taoiseach was “blindsided” at Cabinet in July.

However, he insisted he did not brief Mr Varadkar in detail on the matter.

“I got a text from the Tánaiste a number of days before he was to meet Katherine Zappone in Dublin. 

"I didn't actually know that it was going to be an event. He texted me to simply say, 'I am meeting Katherine, in a few days time and she said Dublin. Is there anything you want to brief me on'. 

“And I responded to say that we're working with Katherine Zappone in the department on a potential role, a special envoy, but I'd be bringing the details to government in the coming weeks, and that was it."

“I didn't brief the Tánaiste in any more detail on that. The fact that he was asking me about it. He didn't know anything about it. And that was it. I mean I briefed my Cabinet colleagues before the cabinet. 

"I assumed that other parties were doing the same before the last cabinet meeting before we broke up in the summer.

“The mistake that was made was that I should have ensured that the Taoiseach wasn't surprised by the appointment of Katherine Zappone in the Cabinet meeting. It shouldn't have happened and I apologised for that,” Mr Coveney said.

“We made a mistake, though, in terms of how that was brought to government, and I apologise to the Taoiseach for that, and I think he accepts that,” he said.

Asked about the original leak from the Cabinet table to the Irish Examiner about the Zappone appointment, Mr Coveney said such leaks from Cabinet are “corrosive” to trust.

“We shouldn't be having leaks in Cabinet. Colleagues should be able to trust each other, to work together to make important decisions for the country. Leaks coming from cabinet are corrosive to relationships in governments and so it shouldn't happen,” he said.

