Simon Coveney to face questions on Katherine Zappone appointment process 

Foreign Affairs Committee Cathaoirleach Charlie Flanagan said the appointment had generated 'considerable public concern'
Former children's minister Katherine Zappone was appointed as UN special envoy on freedom of opinion and expression in July amid accusations of cronyism. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 30 Aug, 2021 - 14:52
Paul Hosford

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will come before the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday to discuss the process around the appointment of Katherine Zappone as UN special envoy.

Former children's minister Ms Zappone was appointed as UN special envoy on freedom of opinion and expression in July amid accusations of cronyism, as the job was not publicly advertised.

Within days, she had said she would not be taking the role, but only after the controversy surrounding an outdoor event she organised for 50 people, including Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

Ms Zappone would have been paid a per diem rate based on a civil service salary of up to €109,000 and would have had to work up to 30 days in her first six months and 60 in her first year. In total, the job was set to be worth up to €15,000 a year to Ms Zappone.

Speaking before the meeting, committee Cathaoirleach Charlie Flanagan said the appointment had generated "considerable public concern".

The recent decision by Government to appoint a special envoy for freedom of expression generated considerable public concern and controversy.

“The committee shares this concern and welcomes this engagement with the minister to discuss such roles, including the thinking behind the appointment of envoys, the qualifications, experience and skills required, and the processes and procedures involved."

Update on Afghanistan

Mr Flanagan added: “The meeting also provides a timely opportunity for the committee to get an update from the minister on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, including details on Ireland’s recent emergency evacuation operation and the current assistance being provided to Irish citizens and residents still in Afghanistan."

The committee will also discuss the situation in Afghanistan when it meets at 5pm tomorrow. The meeting will be streamed live on the Oireachtas website.

person: simon coveneyperson: katherine zappone
