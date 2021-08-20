Enda Kenny to join board of lobbying and PR company

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny is joining the board of a lobbying and public relations company.

The retired Mayo TD will join the board of Heneghan Strategic Communications next month as a non-executive director.

The company provides PR services to public and private sector bodies including South - South West Hospital Group, the Rotunda Hospital, and ABP Foods.

Mr Kenny who was Taoiseach from 2011 until his retirement in 2017 will serve as a non-executive director to the business, where he will provide guidance on its “future strategic direction,” according to a statement from the firm.

Mr Kenny says he has known Heneghan Strategic Communications “for many years” and it is a “well-respected, trusted business with a long-standing reputation for excellence in the delivery of strategic communications solutions for its clients.”

“I look forward to supporting a dynamic team with an ambitious vision for the future of the company.”

Nigel Heneghan, managing director of the firm, says they are “honoured”.

“His insight and vast experience as leader of the Government, along with his experience in promoting international entrepreneurial activity by Irish companies and track record in FDI, will be of benefit as we look to our future development,” he said.

Heneghan is a Dublin-based strategic communications business with a consultant presence in Cork. The firm provides consultancy in corporate communications, financial communications, public affairs, crisis communications, and digital communications.