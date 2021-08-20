Enda Kenny to join board of lobbying and PR company

The retired Mayo TD will join the board of Heneghan Strategic Communications next month as a non-executive director.
Enda Kenny to join board of lobbying and PR company

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny will serve as a non-executive director to the business.

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 14:43
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny is joining the board of a lobbying and public relations company. 

The retired Mayo TD will join the board of Heneghan Strategic Communications next month as a non-executive director.

The company provides PR services to public and private sector bodies including South - South West Hospital Group, the Rotunda Hospital, and ABP Foods. 

Mr Kenny who was Taoiseach from 2011 until his retirement in 2017 will serve as a non-executive director to the business, where he will provide guidance on its “future strategic direction,” according to a statement from the firm.

Mr Kenny says he has known Heneghan Strategic Communications “for many years” and it is a “well-respected, trusted business with a long-standing reputation for excellence in the delivery of strategic communications solutions for its clients.” 

“I look forward to supporting a dynamic team with an ambitious vision for the future of the company.” 

Nigel Heneghan, managing director of the firm, says they are “honoured”.

“His insight and vast experience as leader of the Government, along with his experience in promoting international entrepreneurial activity by Irish companies and track record in FDI, will be of benefit as we look to our future development,” he said.

Heneghan is a Dublin-based strategic communications business with a consultant presence in Cork. The firm provides consultancy in corporate communications, financial communications, public affairs, crisis communications, and digital communications. 

Read More

Penalties for ex-ministers who breach one year lobbying ban

More in this section

Sinn Féin call for independent inspection regime of emergency accommodation Sinn Féin call for independent inspection regime of emergency accommodation
Concert Crowd Live entertainment: Catherine Martin won't attend today's Cabinet Covid meeting
Coronavirus - Tue Jul 27, 2021 Civil liberties group urges minister to introduce safe access zones for abortion services
politicsplace: mayoperson: enda kennyorganisation: heneghan strategic communications
Coronavirus

Varadkar hails opportunity to make remote working part of normal life

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

  • 6
  • 18
  • 36
  • 41
  • 46
  • 47
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices