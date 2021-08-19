Live entertainment: Catherine Martin won't attend today's Cabinet Covid meeting

Arts Minister Catherine Martin may attend next week's Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19, though she will not be at today's meeting.

Ms Martin has requested to attend the meetings from now on after a split emerged between herself and her Cabinet colleagues over a plan for reopening the live events sector.

At a virtual meeting with more than 20 representatives from the sector yesterday, the minister was unable to supply the reopening date for live entertainment, nor to provide a detailed roadmap.

Sources say that Ms Martin told the meeting’s attendees that she had written to the three Government parties’ leaders two weeks ago to express “her deep concern for the industry and unhappiness with (the) pace of reopening” and the “disparity” between how sports and music events have been treated.

Arts Minister Catherine Martin is reported to have outlined her frustration about the ongoing closure of the sector. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ministers will this afternoon discuss the situation around the virus, ahead of a meeting next week which will set out the next steps in Ireland's reopening. Government sources said today that any wider reopening of live events or sectors which are still closed will not come until the end of September.

It is understood that the resumption of in-class schooling and on-campus third-level education are seen as priorities for Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other reopenings will have to wait until after they take place.

Ms Martin yesterday said she had presented a roadmap with dates for consideration to the Cabinet Sub-Committee on August 6 and had been “disappointed” that it wasn't signed off on.

“She said that despite her best efforts and countless appeals on behalf of the sector she could not provide them with a reopening date today,” the source said.

“But she guaranteed them that they were pushing an open door with her and she would continue to seek the clarity they need.”

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has asked the subcommittee to end the use of vaccine passports for indoor dining. The RAI has also asked Fáilte Ireland to end social distancing requirements and abolish the 11.30pm closing time.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne, meanwhile, told Pat Kenny on Newstalk that he expects Ms Martin to clarify why antigen testing can't be used to open up more live events.

“There’s no reason why you can’t have people arrive at a theatre or live event and show their cert to prove they’re vaccinated when they’re showing their ticket into the event.

"That’s what we are asking and that’s what we expect to see coming. I would welcome Minister Martin to come out and clarify why this isn’t happening,” he said.