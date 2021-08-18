Sinn Féin proposes overhaul of school transport to meet climate targets

The Government must abolish school bus fees and invest €5m in a new fleet as part of climate change measures, which would also get more children using shared transport.

Sinn Féin has published a plan to allocate 17,000 extra school transport places in the next academic year and to eliminate school bus fees in the longer term at a cost of €13.8m.

The party's transport spokesperson Darren O'Rourke said the current school transport scheme caters for 114,000 children each day but is substantially oversubscribed, leaving parents scrambling to arrange transport to school for their children if they do not get a seat on their local bus.

“Our plans would add more buses and routes, reduce carbon emissions from the transport sector, cut back school costs for families, and encourage the use of public transport from a young age," said Mr O'Rourke.

“Crucially, our plans would provide significantly more seats on the school transport scheme, removing the yearly stress for thousands of families trying to secure a seat on their local school bus."

Sinn Féin transport spokesperson Darren O’Rourke during the launch of Sinn Féin's proposals for fairer school transport, on the plinth of Leinster House, Dublin. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

He said pupils living close to school must also be encouraged to walk or cycle and infrastructure such as cycle lanes and footpaths should be improved to make the commute easier for children.

"We're trying to make schools more accessible with cycleways. A lot of schools, for example, don't have footpaths to them, not just in a rural context, so I think there's lots of opportunity to look at the cyclability and walkability to primary and secondary schools."

He said that in the mid-1980s, just 20% of children travelled to and from school in a car; however, that has now increased to around 60% of pupils.

'Targeted actions'

“The transport sector currently accounts for over 20% of our total carbon emissions, so if we are to meet our 2030 and 2050 climate targets, we need targeted actions in this area now," said Mr O'Rourke.

"I think we need to work to get to a place where every child that wants to avail of school bus transport is offered a place, and we want to reduce the costs and eliminate them over a period."

Sinn Féin education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said school transport must be affordable and accessible to all families.

“Every summer, I speak with families who are struggling to meet the costs of returning to school," said Mr Ó Laoghaire. "And every summer, the school transport palaver adds significantly to their stress — either they cannot get a seat for their child or the costs associated with securing a seat will place a crippling financial burden on their family."