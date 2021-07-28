'Time to move on': Taoiseach downplays Zappone appointment as Coveney 'oversight'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said an oversight by Minister Simon Coveney was the cause of him not being told in advance of Katherine Zappone’s appointment as a Special Envoy.

Mr Martin was left “blindsided” by Mr Coveney at Cabinet on Tuesday and raised concerned during the meeting about the process and the merit of the envoy role.

Mr Martin confirmed he was not notified ahead of Cabinet yesterday, regarding the appointment of Ms Zappone to new UN role as Special Envoy for Freedom of Expression.

Mr Martin said Mr Coveney has been “at pains” to point out that he was not trying to pull a fast one at Cabinet with the appointment and said it is “now time to move on”.

“Minister Simon Coveney accepts that it was “an oversight in terms of procedures. We move on, we leave it at that,” he said.

Mr Martin said the idea of special envoys being deployed and their merit is “an area that needs further examination”.

On restrictions, Mr Martin suggested the Government will examine lifting more restrictions at the end of August, but it will depend on the spread of the Delta variant.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Mr Martin also said that he has made it clear to EU President Ursula von der Leyen that the EU deal on fishing quotas post Brexit is “not good enough” for Ireland and he has sought additional meetings to resolve this matter.