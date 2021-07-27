Irish ambassador to UK to be confirmed

The Government's Secretary-General, Martin Fraser, is to become Ireland’s ambassador to the UK.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will bring a memo to Cabinet today with plans for six Irish missions including London, Rome, Paris, Washington, The Hague and a permanent mission to the UN.

The current Ambassador in London, Adrian O’Neill, will have his term extended for one year and he will then be succeeded by Mr Fraser, who will move to the English capital next year.

It is understood Mr Coveney will also announce four new missions, including the expansion of operations in France, including the opening of a consul general in Lyon.

Mr Coveney is also expected to update the Cabinet on Ireland’s bid to host the America’s Cup sailing competition in 2024, with Cork harbour the proposed site.

Ireland has progressed to the final stage of deliberations with a final decision due in eight or so weeks.

The Irish Examiner understands that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will bring a memo to cabinet on the progression of the €10.77bn Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) strategic plan.

The Minister will tell government colleagues the CAP plan must be submitted this year to safeguard some €2bn of crucial farm payments in 2023.

The next CAP has the highest ever level of climate ambition with more environmental measures contained within the plan.

A nationwide farmer consultation will take place shortly.