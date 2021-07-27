Government does not have data on how many vacant houses there are

The Government does not know how many vacant homes there are across Ireland.

Despite each local authority preparing an action plan to tackle housing vacancy, the Department of Housing does not "hold data on the amount of derelict housing units in the State," according to the Minister of State at the Department of Housing Peter Burke.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is currently pushing for State funding to allow house buyers to purchase and renovate second-hand or derelict homes by expanding the existing Help To Buy scheme.

Mr O'Brien, responding to a parliamentary question from Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O'Callaghan, said each of the 31 local authorities sets "ambitious but realistic" targets for the number of vacant properties that can be brought back into use.

Mr Burke, though, clarified that while local authorities publish information on vacant social housing, the department does not collate information on the number of vacant units in general.

The vacanthomes.ie website, which was developed by Mayo County Council on behalf of the local government sector, provides a portal for individuals to anonymously log possible vacant properties and alert local authorities, who can then follow up with the owners to see whether the house can be re-used quickly. Some 5,875 properties have been logged on the site to date, but it is unclear whether this paints a complete picture of vacancy in Ireland.

By contrast, the GeoView directory Q4 2020 report, which lists addresses in the State using data from An Post, found 92,251 vacant addresses in Ireland, representing 4.6% of all building stock.

Mr O'Callaghan said he was surprised that such a major part of the Government's plans for housing is not based on official statistics.

"I was surprised they don't have their own estimations," he said.

It's a big part of what the Government is talking about addressing under Housing For All and for them not to have their own view on the level of vacancy is a gap.

"If local authorities were tasked a number of years ago, the department should have its own data and its own view if it. The fact they don't certainly doesn't sit right."