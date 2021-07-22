Government's five-year housing blueprint delayed due to funding clash

The Housing for All plan due to come before the Cabinet for sign-off next week has been delayed until late August or September
Government's five-year housing blueprint delayed due to funding clash

The Government's five-year housing blueprint has been delayed by at least two months as ministers continue to wrangle over the amount of money that will be allocated to solving the crisis. File picture

Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 17:39
Elaine Loughlin, Deputy Political Editor

The Government's five-year housing blueprint has been delayed by at least two months as ministers continue to wrangle over the amount of money that will be allocated to solving the crisis.

It had been promised that the already delayed Housing for All plan would come before Cabinet next week for sign-off. However, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien now won't have his finalised proposals ready until late August or possibly September.

Discussions are continuing between a number of Government departments including Finance, Public Expenditure, Higher Education and Housing over the amount allocated and other details of the plan.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also postponed a social housing launch in Cork on Friday.

Ministers clashed over the amount to be spent on housing, which resulted in the publication of the summer economic statement being delayed.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and the Taoiseach went toe to toe on the housing budget allocation, with Micheál Martin arguing in favour of increased spending on the area of housing, which was seen as significant.

Reacting, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said: “I’m not surprised the minister has missed another key deadline. 

"His affordable housing plan promised for September 2020 has not yet been fully announced. Now his entire housing plan is delayed. 

For all their faults, the last Fine Gael Government produced a housing plan in 100 days. It is taking Fianna Fáil more than a year to produce their's. 

"The fact that they did not have a plan ready to go last summer speaks volumes about their failure to break free from the shadow of Fine Gael’s failed Rebuilding Ireland housing policy."

Read More

Cabinet split in most serious row to date over housing funding

More in this section

Brexit Frost calls for 'standstill period' to negotiate Northern Ireland Protocol
FRANCE-HEALTH-VIRUS-CULTURE-RESTAURANTS Cabinet signs off on reopening of indoor dining
Special committee should examine assisted dying, report recommends Special committee should examine assisted dying, report recommends
Brexit

Northern Ireland Protocol was never going to last forever, UK minister says

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

  • 20
  • 24
  • 27
  • 32
  • 39
  • 43
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices