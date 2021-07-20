Boris Johnson tells Micheál Martin NI protocol 'causing significant disruption'

Taoiseach and British prime minister also discussed amnesty for all involved in violence in Northern Ireland during the Troubles
During a phonecall between the two leaders today, the British Prime Minister laid out a number of issues his government has with the protocol which was agreed upon in the wake of the UK leaving the EU. File photo

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 17:55
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

British prime minister Boris Johnson has told Taoiseach Micheál Martin that the Northern Ireland protocol is "causing significant disruption".

During a phone call between the leaders today, Mr Johnson laid out a number of issues his government has with the protocol which was agreed upon in the wake of the UK leaving the EU.

He said that the UK government would outline its approach on the Northern Ireland protocol to the House of Commons tomorrow.

"The prime minister emphasised that the way the protocol is currently operating is causing significant disruption for the people in Northern Ireland," a statement from Downing Street said.

"He made clear the UK government's commitment to protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions.

"He said the EU must show pragmatism and solutions needed to be found to address the serious challenges that have arisen with the protocol."

According to the Taoiseach's office, Mr Martin said the UK government’s statements on the protocol, to be made at Westminster tomorrow, "would be carefully considered and he stressed the EU-UK framework for issues related to the protocol".

The British statement added that the two leaders also discussed the so-called amnesty for all involved in violence in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

"The prime minister stressed that the current focus on criminal justice is not working for anyone and looked forward to further engagement with the Irish Government, parties in Northern Ireland, and others on the UK's proposals."

In reply, Mr Martin also raised legacy issues, including serious concerns at the British government’s proposals. 

"He emphasised that there can be no pre-determined outcome to the consultation process currently under way," read the Taoiseach's statement.

