Von der Leyen: Northern Ireland protocol 'solution' to impact of Brexit in Ireland

Ursula von der Leyen says the Northern Ireland protocol is the "solution" to the impact of Brexit in Ireland.

The president of the European Commission visited Dublin on Friday to discuss the commission's new climate action plan and the EU's package to support economic recovery with the Taoiseach.

When pressed on the Brexit issue, just one day after Northern Ireland retailers told a British government committee that the protocol was causing difficulty, Ms von der Leyen restated the EU's commitment to the agreement.

"I think the protocol is the solution to the impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland. It is certainly not the problem," she said.

"It's the only solution to protect peace and stability on the island of Ireland, and to protect the integrity of the single market and we are convinced that to achieve these objectives.

The protocol needs to be implemented.

"We have shown, as the European Commission, huge flexibility and creativity and pragmatism, over the last years but also over the last weeks. If I just remind you of the grace periods extensions, for example.

"I cannot imagine that our British friends will not show the same flexibility and the same pragmatism, because we all share the same purpose that we want to have peace and stability on the island of Ireland.

"The protocol is important, the Good Friday Agreement is paramount."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "From the Irish perspective, our clear sense is flexibility and generosity of spirit has been shown by the commission.

"I think in discussions with UK, the EU has demonstrated and said very clearly that the commission wants to be flexible. So where there's a will, there's a way and, in our view, the mechanisms are there to resolve any outstanding issues.

"We believe the mechanisms should be used by the UK Government, and indeed the EU."