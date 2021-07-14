Tánaiste: 'Imperfect' indoor hospitality plans 'best and safest option'

Government plans to reopen indoor dining are "imperfect" but better than the only two alternatives, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

TDs are currently debating new legislation to allow fully vaccinated people, those who have recovered from Covid-19, and accompanied minors enjoy a drink or a meal indoors from next week.

Opening the debate, Mr Varadkar said the alternatives to the Government proposal are either to re-open indoor dining without restrictions, or keep the industry closed until there is herd immunity from Covid-19 and there is no guarantee as to when that will happen.

He said the proposed legislation, even in its imperfect state, is a middle path — and represents the best opportunity to allow a safe reopening of indoor hospitality, he said.

Referencing the enforcement of the new rules, Mr Varadkar said he is confident the public and the proprietors will regulate themselves without the need for any Garda involvement.

"This isn't about catching anyone out," he said.

Mr Varadkar did add, however, that the bill provides for enforcement measures if they are required.

We're certainly not going to see compliance officers going table to table checking people's passes.

"If things go well, we may not have to use this system for very long," and it could be used "for other sectors currently closed," he added.

The Dáil was told by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that the bill will also extend the system of hotel quarantine until 9 October, with an option for a single additional extension of a further three months.

Government TD John Paul Phelan said he had “grave reservations” over elements of the bill, particularly in relation to the segregation of certain groups of people from its provisions.

In their contributions, Opposition TDs from several parties were deeply critical of the bill.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said the “shambolic” legislation means the Government’s slogan of us “all being in this together” ends with this bill.

He said the bill has changed everything, and will break social solidarity and is really going to cause havoc.

It's a shambles, it's reactionary. But most of all is discriminatory.

"I am deeply uncomfortable with it — I think you are too," he said to Mr Varadkar.

"What we are doing here is crossing a line, a line that shouldn't be crossed. Where we isolate, treat people differently," the Tipperary TD said.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane said he is deeply uncomfortable with what is being proposed by the Government, saying the bill is discriminatory and unfair.

He said his criticism is not about playing party politics or about Government versus Opposition.

Mr Cullinane said he cannot support the bill. "It is not in me to do it...It's all these contradictions that people can see," he said.

Cork East TD Pat Buckley said:

The tensions are already rising about who can go in and who cannot go in.

Mr Buckley told the debate that some publicans have told him that they are afraid for their lives in terms of having to police this system.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall has said that to call the measures imperfect is quite an understatement.

"It was a serious mistake to try to force this legislation through," she said, and accused the Government of misjudging political sentiment, noting there had been far more consultation with the opposition in the previous administration.

This crisis needed a national effort, she said, but the Government had squandered the opportunity to work on a cross-party basis.