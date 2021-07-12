Micheál Martin plays down reports of Fianna Fáil revolt

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has played down reports of a revolt against him within Fianna Fáil.

The party has been thrown into disarray after suffering a humiliating defeat in the Dublin Bay South by-election on Friday. Its candidate Deirdre Conroy secured just 4.6% of the first-preference vote.

The result has led to rumours that a heave against Mr Martin, the party leader, is imminent.

Mr Martin said on Monday he intends to take on the role of Tánaiste when he and Leo Varadkar swap roles in a year's time.

"First of all, in terms of the election, in the last 30 by-elections, 27 were won by the opposition," Mr Martin said.

"That said, we'll be reviewing, of course, and we'll be evaluating.

What I took from the by-election was, I think, a reflection of the voters' respect and esteem in which they held Ivana Bacik."

Ms Bacik, Labour's candidate, led the way from the early tallies until the final count, taking more than 30% of the votes.

"I think it was a personal victory for her, given her commitment down through the years as a parliamentarian and as an activist," Mr Martin said.

"That was very clear to me and I think that's what is the fundamental issue at play in that by-election."

Mr Martin said he was open to an in-person parliamentary party meeting for Fianna Fáil but it would not be this week, amid a call for a formal review of the party's electoral performance by former minister Barry Cowen.

"My focus as Taoiseach, the focus of the party, has to be on the big issues facing people, those people expect that from those in Government," he said, referring to "recovering our economy, getting through an unprecedented global pandemic, dealing with housing, health, and education".

"Under the first year of Government, it's been remarkably focused on those issues, and the Government is making significant progress. And that is my fundamental role as Taoiseach – very determined and focused on that aspect of it.

That said, I always work with my colleagues, they always engage with me, even those who, obviously, might have different perspectives to me, and who may criticise me, and I will engage with all the colleagues in respect of the issues that concern them, of course.

"I've been pretty committed to working towards the formation of this Coalition Government, which in itself is unprecedented, which is focused on very key issues of concern to people, but also its sustainability and its continuation, which will involve that transition [with Mr Varadkar] and it's an important part of it.

"I'm very happy, actually, by the response I'm getting from members of the party and membership across the country, we're very clear where the focus should be."