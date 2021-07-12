Micheál Martin's position secure 'for now' amid moves to oust him

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s position as leader of his party appears secure “for now”, despite moves afoot by a small number of his own TDs to oust him.

The Irish Examiner has confirmed that a draft motion of no confidence is in circulation among some TDs after the party’s disastrous showing in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

It is, however, “most unlikely” that those seeking his removal will achieve the 10 names required to table such a motion.

A canvass of 18 members of the party at the weekend revealed that while a majority are unhappy with the party’s performance and Mr Martin’s leadership, just four were willing to say they would support a motion of no confidence.

'Sixteen anti-Micheál TDs'

However, a list of at least 16 TDs “who are known to be anti-Micheál” is also in existence and a headcount is under way in the party.

Mr Martin has been under pressure in the wake of the “shockingly bad” by-election result, with Sligo TD Marc MacSharry calling on him to resign.

“The sooner, the better as far as I’m concerned,” said Mr MacSharry yesterday. “It’s not my preference he would lead us into the next general election.”

Kildare TD James Lawless said: “There’s a transition when Fianna Fáil hand over the Taoiseach’s office to Fine Gael in 2022” and that “wouldn’t be a bad time to call it a day”.

Jim O'Callaghan, FF director of elections for the Dublin Bay South by-election with candidate Deirdre Conroy at the count on Friday. Mr O'Callaghan thinks Micheál Martin will not lead the party into the next general election. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Dublin Bay South TD Jim O’Callaghan, seen by some within the party as the most likely to challenge, declared he does want to be the next leader of Fianna Fáil and that he does not see Mr Martin leading the party into the next general election. Mr O’Callaghan said he is backing a call from Offaly TD Barry Cowen for the party to hold a special in-person meeting as soon as possible to discuss the by-election result. Mr O’Callaghan said he would not put his name to a motion of no confidence in Mr Martin and said he has not been contacted by anyone about such a motion. He said that, in his belief, Mr Martin would not lead the party into the next general election. “I would have thought it’s unlikely that in 2025 Micheál Martin will be leading Fianna Fáil into an election — that’s just my own view,” Mr O’Callaghan said. About his own position, he said: “I was asked before whether or not I was interested in being the next leader of Fianna Fáil. I am. I said that I’m not going to rule myself out. That would be a great privilege.”

Ministers pledge support for Martin

Three senior ministers — Michael McGrath, Norma Foley, and Stephen Donnelly — came out publicly in support of Mr Martin, saying “now is not the time” for a heave.

Mr McGrath said the party is disappointed at the by-election result and there will be an opportunity for everyone in the party to have their say and give their views. “That said, this is not a time for us to be talking about ourselves,” he said.

Education minister Ms Foley paid tribute to Mr Martin and his leadership, saying:

The Taoiseach is a solutions-focused leader and has led the country through a very difficult period in terms of the pandemic.

Mr Donnelly, the health minister, said he has full confidence in Mr Martin, and criticised “internal bickering”.

“I think the sort of internal bickering is bad for the party,” he said. “I think the party has an incredibly important job right now in Government.”

Plans to reopen indoor hospitality

Meanwhile, indoor hospitality should reopen no later than Friday, July 23, under plans to be approved by Cabinet today.

Ministers are set to approve a plan to allow fully-vaccinated adults, and children under 18 in their company, to dine and/or drink indoors.

An incorporeal, or non-physical, meeting of the Cabinet will be held to facilitate a speedy passage of the legislation through the Dáil and Seanad.

It is hoped the legislation could be passed by the Dáil and Seanad before the end of the week. The President could then sign the bill at some stage between July 19, and July 23.

The new law, if passed, will also allow those recently recovered from Covid-19 to enter bars and restaurants.