Fianna Fáil's Marc MacSharry calls on Taoiseach to resign as party leader

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry is calling on Taoiseach Micheál Martin to resign as party leader.

It follows the party’s poor performance in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Fianna Fáil candidate Deirdre Conroy won just 4.6% of the first preference vote, the party’s worst-ever by-election result.

Mr MacSharry is calling for Mr Martin to resign, citing the summer recess as the time to discuss the matter.

“The sooner the better as far as I’m concerned, quite frankly,” he said.

“It’s not my preference that he would lead us into the next general election.

"I think that a party with a performance of below 5% – with the history, culture and heritage of Fianna Fáil – must address that as a matter of the utmost urgency.”

He added that as the summer recess approaches, there “would be no better time to deal with these matters”.

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr MacSharry said that 10 years as leader is a "substantial period" and that due to the smoking ban and other issues, the Taoiseach's “legacy is secure”.

He stated: "Obviously, it’s a personal view. It would be a matter for the party as a whole.”

The Taoiseach has rejected any suggestion about his leadership of Fianna Fáil being in doubt. Picture: Denis Minihane.

The comments come as former agriculture minister Barry Cowen called for a special meeting of the party following the by-election.

Mr Cowen said that while the result was “alarming” it was not “hugely surprising.”

In an email to party members, he also called last year’s general election performance “dismal” in his email.

“I know it is considered better not to have an election post mortem too soon after the event but such a delay is simply inexplicable at this stage,” he wrote.

Mr Cowen said it is now “imperative” that the party's performance in the by-election and General Election comes “under the microscope” of the parliamentary party.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Martin rejected any suggestion about his leadership of Fianna Fáil being in doubt.

He said it is still his intention to become Tánaiste and will lead the party into the next General Election.

Labour’s Ivana Bacik won Thursday’s by-election, seeing off Fine Gael's James Geoghegan on the ninth count.

Ms Bacik led the way from the early tallies until the final count, having taken over 30% of the votes, outperforming her party's national polling by 10 times.