By-Election: Sinn Féin calls for general election as 'Government living on borrowed time'

Sinn Féin is looking forward to a general election, having received “solid and strong” support in the Dublin Bay South by-election, Mary Lou McDonald has said.

Arriving at the RDS count Centre, Ms McDonald said the Government parties have been “found out” and the success of the Labour candidate shows this.

Ivana Bacik is set to win the seat vacated by Fine Gael's Eoghan Murphy as a complete tally has given her a comfortable lead on her nearest rival.

While the result of the first count has yet to be announced, Sinn Féin candidate Lynn Boylan has secured 16% of first preferences based on tallies.

Ms Boylan did exceptionally well in inner-city working-class areas and held her own in more affluent areas as well Congratulating Ms Bacik, who is on 30.4% based on tallies, Ms McDonald said “it’s very clear from the result that it’s Ivana’s day”.

Calling for a general election, Ms McDonald said: "It is now clear that we have a Government living on borrowed time, it's very clear that the Government's support in the constituency has collapsed and they have been found out, and nowhere more so than in the whole area of housing policy.

“What’s happening, not just in Dublin Bay South and significant parts of that constituency, but right across our city and right across the State is an absolute scandal, people, families, communities being comprehensively failed,” said Ms McDonald.

The result will come as a blow to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as it had been expected that Fine Gael candidate James Geoghegan would top the poll and retain the party seat.

Sources in Fine Gael now accept that it will be an uphill battle as Mr Geoghegan trails Ms Bacik by 4% on first preference votes.