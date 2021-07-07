Government denies 'political stroke' to help cuckoo funds buy homes

The Government has denied accusations it is incentivising the purchase of homes by investment funds through a "sneaky" amendment to a Finance Bill.

Under new planning rules announced in May, a 10% stamp duty for bulk purchases of 10 or more properties will apply to any purchaser.

The Government said the measures will act as a deterrent to cuckoo funds and that any investor attempting to avoid them will be caught.

However, an amendment to the Finance Bill tabled tonight allows investment funds to buy up properties and rent them back as social housing.

Stamp duty 'a disincentive to providing social housing'

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe told the Dáil tonight that the amendment would allow Ireland to "increase the supply of social housing". He said that, without the amendments, the additional stamp duty would "act as a disincentive" to anyone looking to sell homes to local authorities or approved housing bodies. The amendment will allow part of the stamp duty be repaid when it is leased for social housing.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty called the insertion of the amendment "a pure political stroke". He said that by not applying the stamp duty increase to apartments they were "driving the single purchaser out of the market".

Mr Doherty said that investment funds were "outbidding first-time buyers and AHBs [approved housing bodies]" by up to €80,000 per home, a position they were in thanks to "sweetheart tax deals".

Funds 'given huge advantage'

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that investment funds were "directly contributing to the dire housing crisis". Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy Rae said that foreign investors were being "given a huge advantage over local youngfellas looking to put a roof over their heads", while Labour's Ged Nash said the funds were getting "the deal of the century".

Earlier on Wednesday, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald accused the Taoiseach of being "sneaky" in the tabling of the amendment. She accused Mr Martin and his Government of bringing forward the "last-minute" amendment to "placate your mates" in the funds industry.

Ms McDonald hit out at the "decision to grant another tax break to allow and to encourage these same funds to buy up homes and then lease them back to local councils, costing well above what it would cost the State to build homes". She said:

It's absolutely mind-boggling, and it shows complete contempt for our citizens who can't put a roof over their heads.

The Taoiseach said "proper balance and perspective" is needed in the debate.

He said he has "no interest" in any investment fund, and his only priority is to provide housing for people.

Housing minister Darragh O'Brien said today that the amendment was simply there to "protect social housing delivery" and said that up to 3,000 homes already in the pipeline would be protected under the amendment.