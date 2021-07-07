Josepha Madigan praised for her 'important' Dáil speech on being a survivor of sexual assault

Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan has been widely praised for her speech during a Dáil discussion on sexual and domestic violence in which she revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault.

During her contribution yesterday, the Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion said there are “very few" women her age who have not been subjected to some form of sexual assault in their lifetime.

“I know this because I am one of them.”

The Dublin-Rathdown TD said it won't come as a surprise to "those of us of a similar age who have suffered this trauma, and sometimes we have suffered it more than once.

“It was, and is, a lot more common than many believe.”

Ever since #COVID19 first arrived on our shores, all of the emerging data and reports are showing a dramatic increase in the many forms of violence against women & children, particularly in the home - a place that is supposed to be a haven, sanctuary and safe space. pic.twitter.com/dAOimTWPnw — ⚖️Josepha Madigan TD ✨ (@josephamadigan) July 6, 2021

Ms Madigan said she always takes statistics on the matter with a “pinch of salt” as most victims do not report the crime.

“No doubt there is someone watching this speech live, or reading it later, somewhere near to you at this very moment in time, in a town, a public space, an office, a street, a home, where some form of sexual assault or violation is taking place.

"The scary part about sexual assault is that it is not always the random monster in the middle of the night, but often a friend, or a spouse or an acquaintance or someone you know.

“It is a corrosive blight on female safety and morale.”

A 'significant' and 'important' contribution

Noeline Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said Ms Madigan’s statement was both “significant” and “very important.”

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Ms Blackwell said the Minister’s remarks would be invaluable in helping move the discussion on the impact of sexual violence forward.

What the statement is doing is having one of our leaders in the country recognise publicly, and in a very personal way, that this is an issue that is a huge problem.

Ms Blackwell said the Minister's speech would have "a personal impact," and that those who heard it would recognise she speaking out of her own experience.

"She spoke of how although it impacts people of all genders, it disproportionately affects women.

“This as a point in time is important. But we need to have one of these every day until such time it is no longer a matter for Morning Ireland when somebody speaks about this because it is recognised,” said Ms Blackwell.

“She was talking in the context of the Citizen’ Assembly which recognised gender-based violence as an impediment to gender equality.

Ms Blackwell said the recommendations that the Assembly made around ending sexual violence needed to be implemented as soon as possible.

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Chief Executive, Noeline Blackwell said Ms Madigan's disclosure would help move the national conversation on sexual violence forward. File Picture

During the course of her contribution, the Fine Gael TD said that while the 36 female TDs and 18 Senators may disagree in terms of ideology and policy, the “remarkable, talented, strong women” with whom she is surrounded are all part of "the unfinished democracy that is Ireland when it comes to the representation and treatment of women.”

In a tweet, fellow Dublin-Rathdown TD Neale Richmond called it a “powerful and brave contribution” while MEP Frances Fitzgerald commended the Deputy for her speech stating: "It takes great courage to share such a personal story."

Aontú leader Peadar Toibín also commended the Minister's "courageous and sincere speech."

Noeline Blackwell said was crucial that people who make a disclosure like Ms Madigan’s are not vilified.

"We can’t be afraid to have conversations about it because it’s going to take a change in the stereotypes we were all brought up in to make it a safer society."