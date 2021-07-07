Covid bonus on the table for frontline workers, says Taoiseach

Healthcare workers are set to be rewarded with a Covid bonus for their effort and sacrifices throughout the pandemic, the Taoiseach has indicated.

Micheál Martin has said the Government is giving "active consideration" to an extra payment or additional leave for frontline staff working in hospitals and other healthcare settings.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said healthcare workers deserve "special recognition", however, he said a "lack of flexibility and indeed humility" has been shown to these staff as they have yet to receive a bonus or extra leave to take account of the enormous strain they have been put under.

Mr Kelly said the State now needs to show gratitude to frontline workers in a "meaningful way that will make an impact on their lives".

He said he had proposed a €1,000 pandemic payment in April of last year. Mr Kelly said other countries across the world have awarded financial bonuses to workers. He said France has given an average monthly pay rise of €183 to healthcare workers, NHS workers in Scotland received a £500 bonus and staff in Canada received a $1,200 bonus.

Responding, Mr Martin told the Dáil that his Government is "fully committed" to recognise frontline workers and said Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath has been assessing the issue.

Meanwhile, the Government has been accused of treating people struggling to buy a home with "complete contempt" by allowing cuckoo funds to lease back properties to local authorities.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald accused the Taoiseach of tabling a "sneaky" amendment to allow investment funds buy up properties and rent them back as social housing. She accused Mr Martin and his Government of bringing forward the "last minute" amendment to "placate your mates" in the funds industry.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald accused the Taoiseach of tabling a "sneaky" amendment to allow investment funds buy up properties and rent them back as social housing.

Speaking ahead of a debate on the Planning and Development Bill, Ms McDonald hit out at the "decision to grant another tax break to allow and to encourage these same funds to buy up homes and then lease them back to local councils, costing well above what it would cost the State to build homes. She said: "It's absolutely mind-boggling, and it shows complete contempt for our citizens who can't put a roof over their heads."

She said speculators and developers are now "filling their boots" while ordinary workers and families are left to one side.

The Taoiseach said "proper balance and perspective" is needed in the debate.

He said he has "no interest" in any investment fund and his only priority is to provide housing for people.