'Teething problems' likely with digital Covid cert, Tánaiste admits

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has acknowledged there could be “teething problems” with the digital Covid travel cert. There could be delays, he told RTÉ Radio’s News at One, adding that a call centre would be available to deal with queries.

Mr Varadkar advised people who were travelling to give themselves plenty of time as there could be delays at the airport initially.

“Do your planning,” he advised people as they could be dealing with two sets of rules – in Ireland and in the country to which they were travelling.

The digital travel cert was an EU system and Ireland would be adhering to the EU regulations, he added. However, he advised that people who were not vaccinated should avoid international travel.

Return to indoor dining

When asked if the travel cert could be used for a return to indoor dining, Mr Varadkar said such a proposal was under consideration as there would not be the capacity for hundreds of thousands of tests to be carried out.

No test was as good as a vaccine, he added.

The new expert group on antigen testing, headed up by Prof Mary Horgan, would be advising the Government on access to indoor activities, he said. “We will be taking their advice.”

Mr Varadkar said he could not “say for certain” that the Government would be in a position to implement plans for the re-opening of hospitality indoors by July 19.