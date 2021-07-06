Ceann Comhairle warns TDs over arriving late to the Dáil Chamber

The speaker of the Dáil, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil, has written a reprimand to TDs, warning they will miss their speaking slot if they are late to the chamber.

He said the practice of people arriving in at unscheduled times demanding the right to speak during debates would be “unworkable”.

In a rare move, the Ceann Comhairle has written to all TDs saying he “feels it necessary to communicate with all members on the rules and procedures governing debate in the chamber.” A copy of the letter has been obtained by the Irish Examiner.

Protests

Referring to a debate last Thursday, when protests were heard from the floor over a decision to pick a minister to speak, Mr Ó Feargháil said “when no other members were offering, I called on the minister to make his concluding remarks”.

“At that point, other members entered the chamber and effectively a debate ensued on my prerogative as Chair to call on the next speaker,” he said.

He said in his letter that it is a fundamental principle of parliamentary debate that the choice of the next speaker rests with the Chair.

“In this regard, I draw the attention of members to Salient Ruling of the Chair No 325, which states: Protests concerning Chair's choice of speakers constitute [a] disorderly attack on Chair and will not be tolerated”.

Mr Ó Feargháil warned it is the responsibility of members to attend in the chamber in sufficient time to avail of their speaking slots. Equally, party and group whips have a role in managing the attendance of members in this regard, he said.

“The order of speakers has been determined by an Order of the House, which the Chair is bound to observe in calling members to speak. The speaker's list is merely an indication for the information of the Chair of which members intend to offer to speak in the slot and of intended sharing arrangements,” he said.

The list does not confer any right to speak on any member on the list, who must be called on by the chair to speak and must be present in the chamber when the speaking time is reached, he stated clearly.

Risk of missing slot

He said he is aware that for certain debates, not all speaking slots have been taken up and this has created the risk of certain members missing their slot and debates ending ahead of time by the minister being called on to make his or her concluding remarks.

“However, members will appreciate that the rules surrounding the calling of speakers in debate are soundly based and are aimed at the efficient progress of the business of the Dáil; it would be unworkable that the business on the floor of the Dáil would be adapted to accommodate the arrival times of individual members,” he said.

He said he as chair endeavours at all times to give fair representation to every party and group, but this is dependent on members attending in good time.

However, whatever arrangements are adopted, the chair’s prerogatives in managing the debate cannot be undermined, he concluded.