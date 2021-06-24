Tánaiste is 'not aware' of alternative site options for National Maternity Hospital

Media reports suggested Tallaght and Blanchardstown are both under consideration as alternative locations, but Leo Varadkar told the Dáil this is not the case
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar came under fire in the Dáil fo the government's handling of the National Maternity Hospital issue. File picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 13:52
Aoife Moore, Political Correspondent

The Tánaiste has claimed the Government is not looking at other locations for the National Maternity Hospital, despite claims that both Tallaght and Blanchardstown are under consideration.

Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil he is "not aware" of any other potential locations for the hospital, which is due to be developed at the St Vincent's Hospital site in Dublin.

The ownership of this site by a religious order has sparked controversy amid fears of the potential ethos of the facility.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is due to meet the Sisters of Charity to discuss potentially buying the land, though the religious order has already rejected this notion.

Media reports suggested  former health minister Simon Harris had told Peter Boylan, the former master of the National Maternity Hospital, that a site in Tallaght was being considered as an alternative, but Mr Varadkar has rejected that.

"We haven't given examination to alternative sites," he said.

Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall criticised Fine Gael's handling of the issue.

"You told this house there were fundamental problems with two aspects of the deal; ownership and governance. Given I've been telling you exactly that for the past four years, I'm quite curious about when you finally saw the light," she said.

"It has been pointed out to you for years by myself and others that this deal is manifestly bad for the public, yet you blithely ignored all of those warnings. 

Whenever I have raised concerns about ownership, governance, and ethos, I have been fobbed off with assurances that the legal framework was all that was outstanding but four years later, there's still no sign of it."

Mr Varadkar rejected any notion that the issue had been put on the back burner.

"I've always had concerns... have been conscious of the fact that negotiations have been under way during that period," he said.

"Our position has always been one that favourite co-location over integration that insists that the new hospital, like the existing one, must be clinically independent, must be operationally independent, and any procedure, any gynaecological or obstetrical procedure that was lawful in the state must be provided for in this hospital."


