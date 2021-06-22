St Vincent's insists it must retain ownership of the National Maternity Hospital site

The Cabinet was told that “outright ownership” of the site upon which the new National Maternity Hospital will be built was the optimal solution – but the St Vincent’s Hospital Group (SVHG) has said it must retain ownership of the land.

In a statement, the group said it is “more than willing” to meet the Government to discuss the relocation of the hospital from Holles Street.

However, it added that “for the delivery of integrated patient care on the Elm Park Campus, SVHG must retain ownership of the site”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group said it “remains committed” to the new hospital.

“We are aware of renewed public controversy since last Thursday and a planned Dáil debate tomorrow. This hospital is long overdue and we are more than willing to meet with the Government, should it wish to engage with us.”

The group said that “for the avoidance of doubt” the “new National Maternity Hospital will be clinically independent. There will be no religious or Vatican influence.

All medical procedures, in accordance with the laws of the land, are available in SVHG hospitals, including pregnancy termination, tubal ligation and gender reassignment procedures.”

The issue has been the subject of much debate in recent days, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar conceding there are concerns that the new hospital will be on land which is not owned by the State.

Protestors from the Repeal the Eighth movement outside Leinster House last month, calling on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to ensure the National Maternity Hospital will be fully secular, and will be under no Church control. Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly won approval from Cabinet not to oppose a Social Democrat motion relating to the National Maternity Hospital, which will be debated in the Dáil on Wednesday.

Mr Donnelly told Cabinet he is committed to the development of a new National Maternity Hospital on the St Vincent’s campus, subject to the successful conclusion of negotiations.

Safer care for women

Mr Donnelly will highlight that co-location with St Vincent’s will ensure safer care for women, rapid access to adult services.

Planning permission was secured in 2017, a full business case has been completed in support of the development.

Substantial enabling works have been undertaken on the campus on foot of a 2018 Cabinet memo.

Governance and ownership issues have proven complex, given both the National Maternity Hospital and St Vincents are voluntary hospitals providing services on behalf of the HSE.

Work is ongoing on a draft framework which seeks to address the ownership and governance with the State’s key objectives being three-fold:

To ensure all clinically appropriate services that are legally permissible are provided for women in this hospital.

To prevent any undue influence, religious or otherwise, in the operation of the new hospital

To protect the State’s interest in the capital and revenue perspective.

While outright ownership is the optimal solution, the minister formally asked the SVHG to consider a site transfer but in 2017 SVHG refused to transfer the site.

No religious ethos

It is committed that there is no religious ethos brought to bear in the provision of healthcare in the maternity services.

The Sisters of Charity have Vatican approval to transfer the site to the new charitable entity, St Vincent’s Holdings.

Discussions are ongoing, Cabinet was told.

A spokesman for Leo Varadkar “disagreed fundamentally” that the quagmire around the hospital was as a result of poor decision-making during his time as health minister and when Fine Gael were the lead party in Government.