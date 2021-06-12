Poll sees Sinn Féin surge ahead as Government parties lose support

Sinn Féin has surged in popularity while the three Government parties have lost support over the last month.

That's according to a new political poll from Behaviour and Attitudes conducted on behalf of the Sunday Times, which sees Mary Lou McDonald’s Sinn Féin open up a 10-point lead over the next most popular party, Fine Gael.

The poll was conducted between May 27 and June 8, with a representative sample of 909 eligible voters.

The margin of error for the poll is plus or minus 3.3%.

Overall, the poll saw Sinn Féin increase its lead over other parties by four points, the party now standing at 34%.

Conversely, Fine Gael's support dropped four points to 24%, and Fianna Fáil's fell two points to 20%.

Support for the Green Party also decreased, dropping by one point to 4%.

Labour also lost one point, falling back to a 3% voter share.

The only party other than Sinn Féin to gain a significant amount of support was the Social Democrats, whose support doubled from 2% to 4%.

According to the poll, Solidarity-People Before Profit’s support remains unchanged at 1%, while support for Aontú increased by a point to 1%.

News of the new political opinion poll comes just weeks before what is seen as a key by-election in the Dublin Bay South constituency.

That by-election will be contested by, amongst others, Fine Gael's Geoghegan, Lynn Boylan of Sinn Féin, Ivana Bacik of Labour, Claire Byrne of the Greens, Deirdre Conroy of Fianna Fáil, Sarah Durcan of the Social Democrats, and Brigid Purcell of Solidarity-People Before Profit.