Female politicians seek to introduce all-island policies on health and education

Female politicians are working to introduce health and education measures on an all-island basis.

The Oireachtas Women's Caucus is examining a number of all-island policies and is working with counterparts in the North on this.

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin is chair of the women's caucus. She will meet her counterpart Clare Bailey next week to discuss a number of areas on which both groups can work together.

"We are looking at projects that we can do together on behalf of the women on the island of Ireland. Looking at the possibility of trying to do some type of joint manifesto which would be great," said Ms O'Loughlin, a Fianna Fáil senator.

We would like to look at areas of common interest that would be of benefit to women on the island of Ireland, north and south, and then work on some of those policy issues with the ministers both in Stormont and here."

Ms O'Loughlin said women's health and education will initially be examined: "I would see a lot of commonality in relation to those areas".

Fighting for supports

While the cross-party forum was set up in 2017 to allow female parliamentarians to discuss and campaign on issues, they are still fighting for supports to help them carry out this work.

Ms O'Loughlin pointed out that as chair of the women's caucus in Stormont, Ms Bailey has two members of staff helping with the work of the group. However, the Oireachtas caucus currently does not have any allocated assistance.

She said the caucus is now looking for additional supports from the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission and the group has written to the Ceann Comhairle on this issue.

The caucus also met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin recently. It is due to meet him again in the coming weeks to present him with a working plan.