Students with Covid symptoms will not be allowed to sit Leaving Cert

Students with Covid-like symptoms will not be allowed to sit their Leaving Cert, Norma Foley has said.

The exams are due to begin tomorrow and the Minister of Education says that children should not come to school if they feel unwell.

"The exam situation will operate very similar to how our schools have operated throughout these past number of months," Ms Foley said. "If students are feeling unwell, a student does not come to the exam centre

"I think there is a heightened sensitivity now and people will appreciate that.

"I think it's in the best interest of everyone, to calm all nerves and all concerns, we need to be especially vigilant, and if there's any question or any doubt, I would urge you to take the advice of your GP.

"Equally though, I think it shows the foresight really of having the crisis grade system in place, it affords students the opportunity to realise if they're not feeling well, they don't take the written exams but they do have an option of the accredited grades process and I think that, in many respects, mitigates the burden that might well be placed upon them."

Ms Foley says she does not expect a "standoff" at school gates tomorrow, from students who want to sit the exams but don't feel well.

We haven't had that situation and I have every confidence we won't have that situation tomorrow.

"You consult with your doctor and you do as you have done throughout this past year," Ms Foley said.

She said "two processes" are running for such issues.

"I have to say, to the best of my knowledge, we are unique in the world in offering those opportunities to students," Ms Foley added.

"This is the year where we're offering two processes to students in the midst of a pandemic, and equally if the student is not in a position to avail of the written exams, they do have the opportunity to avail of the accredited grade process.

"I think it's an extraordinary achievement of the state examinations commission to be in a position to offer both the accredited grades process and the written exam.

"I think that's very, very fair. I think that's very reasonable in the midst of a pandemic, we are not in ordinary times now, we are in extraordinary times and there must be an acknowledgement of that."

The results are expected on September 3, of which there has been some criticism.

Ms Foley said this was due to "an extraordinary burden of responsibility in terms of delivering two processes simultaneously".

I want to assure students that the results will issue on the third of September, that's a Friday.

"The following Tuesday the CAO offers will be made, and the following Wednesday the eighth of September, and it will be the UCAS deadline for acceptance.

"Last year we were very successful ensuring that the offers took place within a timeframe that was acceptable for those who are opting to take particular courses, targeted or further education or whatever career path students were hoping to follow, and we're confident within that timeline as well this year," Ms Foley said.

