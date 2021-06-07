Stormont minister rejects suggestion envoy appointment 'undermines devolution'

Former Ireland rugby player Trevor Ringland was appointed to the role at the weekend by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis
Trevor Ringland is the new special envoy for Northern Ireland to the US. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 17:42
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Economy Minister Diane Dodds has rejected a suggestion from a Sinn Féin MLA that the appointment of a new Northern Ireland special envoy to the US has “undermined devolution”.

Former Ireland rugby player Trevor Ringland was appointed to the role at the weekend by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.

The solicitor and community activist will be the first special envoy to promote Northern Ireland across the US administration, Congress and within the Irish American community.

Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald (Liam McBurney/PA)

As special envoy, Mr Ringland will also be tasked to work with US firms and investors with an interest in Northern Ireland.

But the appointment has been criticised by Sinn Fein. On Sunday, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it was “arrogant and disrespectful” because local politicians had not been consulted.

During questions to the Economy Minister on Monday, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald asked: “Does the minister agree that it is entirely inappropriate and disrespectful to the minister and the Executive?

“Indeed it undermines the Executive and devolution for the British Secretary of State to appoint someone without any consultation to a role that is mooted to be about promoting investment and tourism and therefore cuts directly across the work of the NI Bureau and Invest NI, with no oversight or input from the Executive.”

Northern Ireland Economy Minister Diane Dodds (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mrs Dodds said she took a “contrary view”.

The DUP minister added: “I think that the appointment of Trevor Ringland is an entirely positive one. I think that there is room for all of us to do our bit to promote Northern Ireland as a wonderful place to live, to invest and to do business in.

“It can only help to grow jobs and prosperity here in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Ringland said at the weekend he was honoured to take up the role.

“I very much look forward to supporting the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in ensuring the UK Government’s policies on Northern Ireland are well represented to US audiences and playing my part in forging deeper political, social and economic ties between our two countries,” he said.

Mr Lewis said: “I am delighted that Trevor has accepted my invitation to take up this position to represent the UK Government in Northern Ireland, working to support its best interests in the United States.

“This is an exciting new appointment and recognises Northern Ireland’s unique relationship with the United States and its people. I look forward to working with Trevor to harness all the opportunities that lie ahead.”

envoyplace: northern ireland
