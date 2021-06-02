Property tax change won't hurt us in by-election as €1m houses will pay less, says Tánaiste 

The Tánaiste has moved to assuage fears in his party that changes to the Local Property Tax would harm Fine Gael's chances in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Changes to the tax which will see 100,000 owners of homes built since 2013 pay the tax for the first time were confirmed today.

Asked at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting this evening about the tax and whether it would hurt Councillor James Geoghegan's chances in the upcoming by-election, Mr Varadkar said that many in Dublin Bay South will see their tax liability go down, including those whose homes are valued at €1m.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting that the owner of a home in the Ballsbridge area that was worth over €1.3m in 2013 but is now worth €1.6m, would see their tax go down. He added that the same would apply for a home in Irishtown which had more than doubled in value since 2013. However, Mr Varadkar did say that like the rest of the country, around 36% of people could be hit with higher taxes, most by around €90 per year.

The Tánaiste told the meeting that he also believed that local authorities should have the discretion to increase or decrease the tax beyond the 15% either way currently allowed. He said he had doubted that councils would have the "backbone" to increase the tax when it was introduced, but some had. He said that he was in favour of greater variation in what councils could do.

Mr Vardakarsaid that the timing of the announcement on the same day as the Economic Recovery Plan was "not as planned" but said that the revaluations had been delayed a number of times.

'Hypocrisy'

Mr Varadkar also issued a broadside at Sinn Féin, using a number of Irish Examiner stories to highlight what he called the opposition's "hypocrisy" on hotel quarantine, business supports and housing. He said that Fine Gael members should "call Sinn Féin out if the media doesn't" on these issues. Mr Varadkar said that the opposition can "produce a press release and call it a bill". He said that Sinn Féin is "all over the place" at the moment.

Outlining the Government's National Economic Recovery Plan, he said that the CRSS, which makes payments to businesses forced to close by health measures, may "stay on the books" in case it is needed in the future. He said that some industries may be "permanently smaller" post-pandemic, but said that there is "huge opportunities" in tech, digital and climate action.

The Tánaiste and the party also endorsed a motion from junior education minister Josepha Madigan on the Citizen's Assembly on gender equality, supporting its 45 recommendations and calling for a Joint Oireachtas Committee to examine the three constitutional changes recommended.

Meanwhile, the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party heard that the Dáil business committee has been asked to waive pre-legislative scrutiny on the Local Property Tax bill.

After being told of the move by John McGuinness, the Taoiseach said he was not aware of it but said the Government is in "hurry to get things done" and the tax is a "long-awaited reform" which would make things "affordable and fairer".

The Taoiseach likewise hailed the recovery plan and said the Government is now working on the Housing for All plan which will be launched "during the summer", as well as specific supports for taxi drivers and the aviation sector.

Micheál Martin also told his party that that city and county councils "should be providing facilities and facilitating outdoor gatherings" rather than closing off public areas, noting many streets in Cork have been pedestrianised.