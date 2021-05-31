Tánaiste warns against 'overreaction' to large gatherings at the weekend

Scenes of crowds gathering at the weekend may have triggered an ‘overreaction’ as most people are acting responsibly outdoors, the Tánaiste has said.

"I didn't like to see the scenes that we saw in South William St the other day, or some of problems that there's been in Cork or in Portobello Plaza," Mr Varadkar said.

“But we shouldn't lose sight of the fact that we are actually encouraging people to be outdoors, outdoors is much safer than indoors."

Images of the enormous crowds gathered in Dublin, Cork, and Galway gained traction online this weekend, triggering an onslaught of commentary including a tweet from chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan who said the scenes in Dublin were akin to a "major open air party".

Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM. Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area. Enormous crowds- like a major open air party. This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) May 29, 2021

The HSE's chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry later said some gatherings "looked like V-Day" celebrations.

However, the Tánaiste warned against overreacting to posts on social media.

“There is a risk always when something goes up on Twitter of a certain number of people misbehaving in a certain number of places, there can be a bit of an overreaction it,” Mr Varadkar told The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk this evening.

“The vast majority of people — 90% of people, 90% of the time — are following guidelines,” Mr Varadkar said.

“They're meeting in back gardens, in groups of no more than three households, and if they are meeting at parks, they're keeping the numbers small.”

Certainly, what I saw around town yesterday. around Herbert Park, around Donnybrook around a lot of town, was people gathering in the outdoors responsibly, sitting in relatively small groups.

The Tánaiste acknowledged that there should be more bins, public loos, and other public amenities provided ahead of an ‘outdoor summer’ but he said some of this may be helped when outdoor services, such as bars and restaurants, return.

Asked whether outdoor services in hospitality might return earlier than May 7 to prevent a repeat of last week’s scenes, he said the Cabinet had "toyed with the possibility".

However, we are not going to change that decision now, he said.

Speaking to Newstalk earlier today, Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan said scenes from the weekend were an emblem of local authorities having “simply failed” to understand the scale of the challenge that we're facing this summer.

"This city, Dublin anyway, is covered in posters that are telling people ‘have an outdoor summer'.

“Dr Holohan was absolutely right to voice his concern… but it's the role of local authorities and Government to plan for what people will actually do and try and make reasonable provision for it.”

Meanwhile, Labour senator Ivana Bacik said the Government should have had the foresight to prepare for gatherings in public spaces this summer.

“The practical demands of an outdoor summer should come as no shock to anyone, given that this is our second summer living with Covid restrictions,” she said.

“Government has had plenty of time to prepare for this. The problem is that people are not being enabled to dispose of their waste properly, have access to public toilets, or even enough seating.

“With the bank holiday approaching us, local spaces need to be better equipped to host the outdoor summer to which we have all been looking forward.”