Boylan likely to be named as Sinn Féin candidate for by-election

Senator Lynn Boylan is likely to be announced as the Sinn Féin candidate for the Dublin Bay South by-election this week.

It is understood that no other candidate has put themselves forward ahead of the convention due to be held on Friday when nominations for entries close.

It's assumed by those close to Ms Boylan, who grew up in the constituency, that her candidacy will be announced then.

Party sources have confirmed that fellow party senator and musician Fintan Warfield has told his party colleagues that he will not be putting himself forward for the ballot, despite encouragement to do so from a number of members and elected representatives.

Speaking on Monday, Ms Boylan said she is considering seeking nomination to be the party’s candidate.

She said: “I am giving it consideration. I suppose I started my life as a child in the Iveagh Trust Buildings but whoever is the candidate in Dublin Bay South, if it’s not myself, I’ll be in there campaigning to make sure that we return a Sinn Féin TD for that constituency.”

Asked if she had any concern that living away from the constituency would hamper her candidacy, she said: “I’m not saying I’m a candidate.”

Ms Boylan also said she thinks by-elections are “a strange kettle of fish" and that people will be contesting and voting in this by-election on a number of issues, which would be a message to the Government.

“People in Dublin Bay South have a very strong opportunity now to tell this Government they’ve been failing on housing and they want to change direction.

"And I think that’s what will be in the minds of voters when they’re going into the polling station.

Vote on housing crisis

She said the vote, expected to be held in early July will be a “referendum on how the Government has dealt with the housing crisis”.

Responding to weekend reports that she was likely to stand, the former Dublin MEP said she doesn’t know if she is on course to be selected as Sinn Féin’s candidate, as suggested in a report at the weekend.

“But whoever is the candidate — if it’s myself, Fintan will be supporting me, and if it’s Fintan, I will be supporting him,” she added.

Asked if they would potentially decide between themselves who would stand, Ms Boylan said: “That’s entirely up to Fintan.”

Ms Boylan said there would be a selection convention this week or next.

“Anybody that wants to be a candidate can put their name into the hat and the members of Dublin Bay South will decide who the candidate is," she said.

Ms Boylan denied Sinn Féin is late entering the field, despite Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Labour all selecting their candidates who are already canvassing.