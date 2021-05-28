Murphy calls for rent freeze and eviction ban until after pandemic

People Before Profit's Paul Murphy has called for a full freeze on rents and evictions to be banned until the end of the pandemic.
It is claimed tenants living in rent pressure zones could face hikes of up to 8% when the current freeze expires on July 13.
It would mean landlords would be able to raise rents by 4% for each year the freezes were in place.
Mr Murphy says rent is already very expensive for a lot of people.
The point about rents being unaffordable applies pandemic or a no pandemic, says Mr Murphy.
"It's obviously exacerbated with the pandemic and the levels of unemployment that we currently have are likely to continue after medically a pandemic has fizzled out.
"But even without those levels of unemployment, rent is not affordable for very, very many people."
40300235/readmore]