Murphy calls for rent freeze and eviction ban until after pandemic

It is claimed tenants living in rent pressure zones could face hikes of up to 8% when the current freeze expires on July 13.
Murphy calls for rent freeze and eviction ban until after pandemic

Paul Murphy says rent is already very expensive for a lot of people.

Fri, 28 May, 2021 - 11:41
Greg Murphy

People Before Profit's Paul Murphy has called for a full freeze on rents and evictions to be banned until the end of the pandemic.

It is claimed tenants living in rent pressure zones could face hikes of up to 8% when the current freeze expires on July 13.

It would mean landlords would be able to raise rents by 4% for each year the freezes were in place.

Mr Murphy says rent is already very expensive for a lot of people.

The point about rents being unaffordable applies pandemic or a no pandemic, says Mr Murphy.

"It's obviously exacerbated with the pandemic and the levels of unemployment that we currently have are likely to continue after medically a pandemic has fizzled out.

"But even without those levels of unemployment, rent is not affordable for very, very many people."

40300235/readmore]

More in this section

Close-up of a young woman wearing neck corset Tánaiste: Law to make insurance companies pass on savings 'sensible idea'
FILE PHOTO Failte Ireland is expected to publish guidelines later today for the reopening of the hospitality industry, including Fianna Fáil TDs slam new hospitality regulations amid calls for 'Dr Tony' to step back
Palestine solidarity march - London Israeli foreign ministry hits out at 'outrageous' Irish vote on annexation of Palestinian land
Democratic Unionist Party meet to ratify new leader

Edwin Poots officially ratified as new leader of Democratic Unionist Party

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

  • 5
  • 8
  • 16
  • 22
  • 30
  • 31
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices