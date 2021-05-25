Micheál Martin: Full steam ahead for adoption of EU digital green cert

EU leaders have agreed to adopt the European digital cert and called for its “rapid implementation” at the latest summit in Brussels, which will allow “free movement within the EU”.

It is “full steam ahead” for the adoption of the EU digital green cert, which will enable international travel within the 27-country bloc, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said at the summit.

The European Council said in a statement: “Efforts to ensure a co-ordinated approach should continue ahead of the summer. In that context, the European Council welcomes the agreement reached on the EU digital Covid certificate and calls for its rapid implementation.

As a next step, with a view to facilitating free movement in the EU, it calls for the revision, by mid-June, of the council recommendation on travel within the EU.

"It welcomes a revision of the council recommendation on non-essential travel into the EU."

Speaking in Brussels on his way into the second day of the latest EU summit of leaders, Mr Martin said the Government’s plan, to be announced on Friday, will seek to reboot the aviation sectors, entertainment and sporting events, and indoor hospitality.

He said the Government will receive advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team on Thursday ahead of a Cabinet meeting, He said the only fly in the ointment is the presence of any variant strains of Covid-19.

“We’ll analyse and monitor what’s happening in the UK, with the Indian government in particular, [and] take on board public health advice and make our decisions then,” Mr Martin said.

“Covid has... really undermined travel for the last year and a bit. A lot of workers want to get back to work, pilots want to get back to work, cabin crews, everybody working on the ground in the airports — we understand that fully.

“Connectivity is important for Ireland, so we have to weigh all of this up as we make decisions on Friday, but I just want to let people know in the sector that we’re acutely aware of the pain that they’re going through and have been going through because of Covid-19. The same applies to hospitality, and the entertainment and the arts.

“Anything we open, we want to keep open, insofar as we possibly can.”

EU digital green cert

On Tuesday, EU leaders approved plans which will allow tourists bearing the digital pass to travel freely through the EU.

While the certificate is expected to become operational on July 1, there is pressure mounting to expedite that process.

Member states will have six weeks to implement it and retain sovereignty as to how they will apply the pass.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner on Tuesday morning, the green pass is expected to be operated for Irish people from mid-July.

Minister of State for Communications Ossian Smyth told RTÉ radio it could be rolled out within a week of the legislation being approved by the EU.

Mr Smyth denied a report that there will be any delays in the issuing of the digital green pass once it is approved, despite concerns arising from the recent cyberattack on the health service.