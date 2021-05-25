PAC to seek pay clarity over RTÉ's use of bogus self-employed contracts

The public accounts committee is to write to the Revenue Commissioners to seek clarity as to whether RTÉ can reveal the size of a payment it made over its use of bogus self-employed contracts.

Two weeks ago the State broadcaster told the committee that it was not in a position to reveal the nature of the payment due to the terms of its voluntary qualifying disclosure to Revenue, meaning that “the details are not made publicly available”.

A number of TDs were harshly critical of the broadcaster at this morning’s PAC hearing, stating that the lack of clarity surrounding the payment is “totally unacceptable”.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Imelda Munster raised the fact that “the way this payment was made had to be dragged out of them” at the broadcaster’s appearance at PAC on April 27.

On that occasion, Ms Munster asked, on three occasions, about the possibility of a payment and was told by RTÉ financial controller Fiona O’Shea that she was “not aware of an indication of a bill in respect of moneys due to them”.

Later in the same hearing, Ms O’Shea acknowledged to committee chair Brian Stanley that the broadcaster “has made an initial payment to the Revenue Commissioners”, but said she did not have the size of that payment to hand.

“It’s my understanding that any such (confidential) settlements are a tool used by Revenue to encourage those who owe them to make settlements,” Ms Munster said.

“But I can’t see any reason why Revenue would have any interest in this payment remaining a secret.”

Ms Munster requested that the committee write to the Revenue “in a general sense… to see if they have any issue with it being disclosed publicly”.

Her party colleague Mr Stanley noted that the payment would likely be disclosed in the broadcaster’s annual report next year, to which Ms Munster replied “we shouldn’t have to wait that long”.

'Completely unacceptable'

A third Sinn Féin committee member, Matt Carthy, also agreed. “It is clearly in the public interest when a semi-state company makes a payment to Revenue over wrong practices. It’s is completely unacceptable that RTÉ would hide behind this,” he said.

“Revenue may not publish it, but they won’t object to someone else publishing it themselves,” he said, adding that disclosure would be necessary in order for RTÉ “to maintain its integrity, reputation, and its ability to challenge others".

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said that “we don’t know if the payment is full and final”.

“The key issue is that people were offered contracts. These were people who should have been directly employed,” she said.

“The key issue is whether or not that retrospection (backpay owed to the workers found to have been entitled to full PRSI employment) is going to happen,” she said, stating that the workers in question “have an entitlement” with regard to the years they were retained under self-employed contracts.

The committee agreed to write to Revenue seeking that clarity, with Mr Stanley also suggested it be stated to RTÉ that it is “totally unacceptable that we haven’t gotten an answer to date”.