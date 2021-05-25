Taoiseach: Leaders regard 'hijacking' of Ryanair jet as 'attack on EU itself'

Belarus authorities forced Ryanair flight 4978 from Athens to Vilnius to land at Minsk airport on Sunday morning in order to arrest and detain opposition journalist Roman Protasevich
Taoiseach: Leaders regard 'hijacking' of Ryanair jet as 'attack on EU itself'

Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there was genuine anger and shock among EU leaders at what was seen as the reckless nature of the incident

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 12:43
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The 'hijacking' of the Ryanair jet by Belarus was seen by angered European leaders as an 'attack on the EU itself,' Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin expressed his support for the fresh sanctions on the Belarusian regime announced by EU leaders on Monday night.

Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday, Mr Martin revealed there was genuine anger and shock among EU leaders at what was seen as the reckless nature of the incident.

He said the forced grounding of the plane endangered the safety of European citizens at its most basic level, but also in terms of the act itself by a government to force down a commercial airplane in that manner.

Belarus authorities forced Ryanair flight 4978 from Athens to Vilnius to land at Minsk airport on Sunday morning in order to arrest and detain opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, which has been met by widespread condemnation.

On Monday night, EU leaders agreed to ban the Belarus state airline from entering EU airspace and landing at EU airports.

The Taoiseach said the sanctions were designed to send a clear message to the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko that behaviour of this kind has consequences.

Asked about the effectiveness of sanctions, Mr Martin accepted that sanctions did not always have the desired outcome.

However, he stressed that Europe's strongest leverage against Belarus was economic.

He also said that EU leaders also want to affirm the values of democracy, the rule of law and freedom of association, freedom of speech, and this is being denied to Belarus and citizens and the European Union simply has to take action.

Read More

European planes skirt Belarus amid fury at dissident arrest

More in this section

CC LEINSTER HOUSE LDA will 'replace county councils' in housing development, TDs warned
President of Gabon visit to UK Ballymurphy families: Boris Johnson's apology 'feeble and insincere'
The political week in years gone by: Dev's election victory, the Arms Crisis and an historic visit to Buckingham Palace The political week in years gone by: Dev's election victory, the Arms Crisis and an historic visit to Buckingham Palace
plane hijackplace: belarusplace: euperson: micheál martinperson: roman protasevichorganisation: ryanair
CC LEINSTER HOUSE

PAC to seek pay clarity over RTÉ's use of bogus self-employed contracts

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices