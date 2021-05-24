'No reason' why RTÉ cannot reveal compo paid to bogus self-employed staff

The State broadcaster previously said it was not in a position to reveal the details of how much it had paid Revenue in relation to freelance staff who should have been offered direct contracts. 
'No reason' why RTÉ cannot reveal compo paid to bogus self-employed staff

Sinn Féin TD and Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley has criticised RTÉ for not clarifying the financial implications of the settlement. File Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 20:15
Cianan Brennan

RTÉ is coming under pressure from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to clarify how much it has paid in reparations for retaining 80 workers on bogus self-employment contracts.

The chair of the PAC says there is "absolutely no reason" thy the state broadcaster cannot clarify how much it paid Revenue. Last month, RTÉ said it was not in a position to provide this information, which related to at least 80 RTÉ staff, who had been retained as freelancers but should have been offered direct contracts.

Head of Public Affairs at RTÉ Vivienne Flood said that the payment had amounted to a “voluntary qualifying disclosure to Revenue” and remains under audit by the collector general.

“Under the terms of this disclosure, the details are not made publicly available,” Ms Flood said, adding that since RTÉ is also under parallel audit by the Department of Social Protection, the broadcaster “is not in a position to comment further”.

“In relation to them not being able to give it (the payment figure), this is historical. There is no legal reason why we are not able to get that figure now,” Brain Stanley, the chair of PAC, said.

“They’re not jeopardising any legal proceedings. This is a public body, a semi-state company, the public broadcaster which made a settlement with the tax authority.

There is absolutely no reason why PAC shouldn’t have these figures. They can take it we will be looking for the answers to these questions.

Mr Stanley said he was also interested to know if the 80 staff who had taken up a direct contract had received any “retrospective equalisation, and how much did it come to”, and how long they had been misclassified for.

At its recent appearance before PAC on April 27, RTÉ said that the issue of such retrospective payments for losses such as missed holidays, maternity leave, and PRSI contributions “would be dealt with at the end of the process”.

At that meeting, RTÉ financial controller Fiona O’Shea said that the cost of the Eversheds Sutherland review itself would be provided “after the meeting”.

However, in written correspondence with PAC, Ms Flood said the figure could not be revealed “on the basis that RTÉ may have need for similar independent assessment and consultancy for future projects”.

“Public disclosure of fees paid for this report potentially undermines RTÉ’s capacity to negotiate or tender for best value of public expenditure,” she said.

Read More

'Havoc in the housing market': Thousands of homes snapped up by investors

More in this section

The political week in years gone by: Dev's election victory, the Arms Crisis and an historic visit to Buckingham Palace The political week in years gone by: Dev's election victory, the Arms Crisis and an historic visit to Buckingham Palace
FILE PHOTO Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said there’s a strong likelihood that the hospitality sector, including pubs and restaur Taoiseach: Indian variant means 'steady as we go' approach to reopening 
Stock house building 'Havoc in the housing market': Thousands of homes snapped up by investors
President of Gabon visit to UK

Ballymurphy families: Boris Johnson's apology 'feeble and insincere'

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 12
  • 23
  • 45
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices