'No reason' why RTÉ cannot reveal compo paid to bogus self-employed staff

RTÉ is coming under pressure from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to clarify how much it has paid in reparations for retaining 80 workers on bogus self-employment contracts.

The chair of the PAC says there is "absolutely no reason" thy the state broadcaster cannot clarify how much it paid Revenue. Last month, RTÉ said it was not in a position to provide this information, which related to at least 80 RTÉ staff, who had been retained as freelancers but should have been offered direct contracts.

Head of Public Affairs at RTÉ Vivienne Flood said that the payment had amounted to a “voluntary qualifying disclosure to Revenue” and remains under audit by the collector general.

“Under the terms of this disclosure, the details are not made publicly available,” Ms Flood said, adding that since RTÉ is also under parallel audit by the Department of Social Protection, the broadcaster “is not in a position to comment further”.

“In relation to them not being able to give it (the payment figure), this is historical. There is no legal reason why we are not able to get that figure now,” Brain Stanley, the chair of PAC, said.

“They’re not jeopardising any legal proceedings. This is a public body, a semi-state company, the public broadcaster which made a settlement with the tax authority.

There is absolutely no reason why PAC shouldn’t have these figures. They can take it we will be looking for the answers to these questions.

Mr Stanley said he was also interested to know if the 80 staff who had taken up a direct contract had received any “retrospective equalisation, and how much did it come to”, and how long they had been misclassified for.

At its recent appearance before PAC on April 27, RTÉ said that the issue of such retrospective payments for losses such as missed holidays, maternity leave, and PRSI contributions “would be dealt with at the end of the process”.

At that meeting, RTÉ financial controller Fiona O’Shea said that the cost of the Eversheds Sutherland review itself would be provided “after the meeting”.

However, in written correspondence with PAC, Ms Flood said the figure could not be revealed “on the basis that RTÉ may have need for similar independent assessment and consultancy for future projects”.

“Public disclosure of fees paid for this report potentially undermines RTÉ’s capacity to negotiate or tender for best value of public expenditure,” she said.