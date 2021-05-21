Interim report on review of Special Criminal Court due in the coming weeks

The Justice Minister has encouraged Sinn Féin to support the continuation of the Special Criminal Court.

The non-jury court hears cases relating to terrorism and organised crime where it is deemed that juries may be subject to intimidation.

The legislation to keep the court in place must be updated every year and is due to come before the Dáil again next month.

"I will be bringing a proposal to Cabinet at the end of June to continue with the Special Criminal Court," Heather Humphreys confirmed.

Sinn Féin has long opposed the court, but in a significant change of policy, the party chose to abstain from the vote last year on the condition that a review of the law be carried out.

Ms Humphreys said the vote will be a matter for Sinn Féin to decide on.

But she added: "I would certainly say that this has served as well, it's an important piece of the armory in the State's protection of people. I would encourage people to support it."

Earlier this year, former High Court and Court of Appeal judge Michael Peart was asked to chair the review of the Special Criminal Court and Ms Humphreys is expected to receive an interim report from his group in the coming weeks.

"There is a review underway, I don't want to undermine the work that's happening in terms of the review but I will be bringing a proposal to Cabinet before the end of June," she said.

The Green Party has previously raised serious “civil liberties concerns” around the court, which denies those accused a jury trial. However, they have also supported the continuation of the court.