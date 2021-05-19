Government bid to curtail vulture funds 'designed to fail'

Government bid to curtail vulture funds 'designed to fail'

Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said 'You have hoisted the white flag over this city and say it’s a free for all for vulture funds.' Picture:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 10:49
Paul Hosford

The Government's attempts to end home buyers competing with institutional investors are "designed to fail", the Dáil has been told.

Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty made the comments as the Government moved to increase stamp duty on the bulk purchases of homes from 1% to 10% from the tenth home on. The tax increase is part of measures announced on Tuesday to curb the ability of so-called cuckoo funds to buy huge swathes of developments.

Mr Doherty said that the Government's exclusion of apartments from the proposals was a betrayal of city communities.

“This is the hour where you have surrendered the city to the vulture funds, the investment funds. You have hoisted the white flag over this city and say it’s a free for all for vulture funds. Instead of giving the funds the red card you have given them the green light.”

Different allegations

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that the debate had seen "many different allegations" made against him, Fine Gael and the Government. He said that while the last government had not done enough in housing, it had "in the aftermath of a financial crisis overseen the delivery of 86,000 homes and began the process of rebuilding our ability to build as a government". 

He said that he understands that for many "affording a home is out of reach" but said that Sinn Féin is "always objecting to the Government doing more" in housing. He said that measures were designed to "strike a balance" which would allow apartments be built.

Labour's Ged Nash said that the new 10% rate was "puny, not punitive" while the Social Democrats' Roisín Shortall said the share price of investment funds had risen after the measures were announced.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett called for the stamp duty to go to 90% at the second home to "completely end bulk purchases". He said that disincentives were not enough to make homes more available or affordable.

Sinn Féin's Chris Andrews said that the exclusion of apartments meant that inner-city communities would be "socially cleansed" and hollowed out.

More in this section

Cabinet approves stamp duty increase on bulk-buying of houses Cabinet approves stamp duty increase on bulk-buying of houses
Sinn Fein legal advice launch Sinn Féin MLAs for Derry confirm it is 'time to move on' after being asked to stand aside
Taoiseach: 'Far too early' to say how hackers entered HSE IT system Taoiseach: 'Far too early' to say how hackers entered HSE IT system
Government bid to curtail vulture funds 'designed to fail'

Taoiseach promises comprehensive plan to address aviation crisis

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

  • 3
  • 5
  • 6
  • 27
  • 29
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices