Government bid to curtail vulture funds 'designed to fail'

The Government's attempts to end home buyers competing with institutional investors are "designed to fail", the Dáil has been told.

Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty made the comments as the Government moved to increase stamp duty on the bulk purchases of homes from 1% to 10% from the tenth home on. The tax increase is part of measures announced on Tuesday to curb the ability of so-called cuckoo funds to buy huge swathes of developments.

Mr Doherty said that the Government's exclusion of apartments from the proposals was a betrayal of city communities.

“This is the hour where you have surrendered the city to the vulture funds, the investment funds. You have hoisted the white flag over this city and say it’s a free for all for vulture funds. Instead of giving the funds the red card you have given them the green light.”

Different allegations

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that the debate had seen "many different allegations" made against him, Fine Gael and the Government. He said that while the last government had not done enough in housing, it had "in the aftermath of a financial crisis overseen the delivery of 86,000 homes and began the process of rebuilding our ability to build as a government".

He said that he understands that for many "affording a home is out of reach" but said that Sinn Féin is "always objecting to the Government doing more" in housing. He said that measures were designed to "strike a balance" which would allow apartments be built.

Labour's Ged Nash said that the new 10% rate was "puny, not punitive" while the Social Democrats' Roisín Shortall said the share price of investment funds had risen after the measures were announced.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett called for the stamp duty to go to 90% at the second home to "completely end bulk purchases". He said that disincentives were not enough to make homes more available or affordable.

Sinn Féin's Chris Andrews said that the exclusion of apartments meant that inner-city communities would be "socially cleansed" and hollowed out.