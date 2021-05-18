Taoiseach: 'Far too early' to say how hackers entered HSE IT system

It is "far too early" to say how hackers entered the HSE's IT system, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

Mr Martin has warned that we are in an "ongoing battle" against cybergangs who will "not go away any time soon".

He told the Dáil today that it is important those with responsibilities on social media or public media more generally do not facilitate the criminals by publishing any material they have illegally secured.

"Our fundamental objective is to restore services as quickly as we can," he said.

Labour leader Alan Kelly said he had questioned the robustness of IT infrastructure in recent years and was told that at the end of 2020, the HSE still had 37,000 computers that had not not been upgraded from Windows 7.

Mr Kelly asked if this could have been a factor in last week's attack, which has resulted in large-scale disruption across the health service.

Mr Martin said it is “far too early” to say how the attack was orchestrated.

"We will be constantly reviewing increasing resources and capacity over coming years to deal with these criminals, who are fundamentally responsible for this attack on patients and our health service," he said.

Mr Martin said funding for the National Cyber Security Centre has been "significantly increased" in recent years.

He said that within the HSE, current funding has gone from €45m to €83m for ICT, while capital spending has gone from €85m to €120m this year.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín described last week's cyberattack on the HSE and the Department of Health as a "monstrous crime" which will see people waiting longer for medical care.

Duty of care

"Patients are already struggling with never-ending waiting lists that have been worsened by Covid and ongoing restrictions but shockingly, on top of this, key life and death treatment is again put on hold due to this odious crime."

Mr Tóibín said the Government has a duty of care to safeguard and protect the health of citizens and their personal data.

"Its duty of care is far more in this country, given that this is an island of data.

"Right now we have hospitals where operations are being cancelled, people are running around with paper documents and staff are acting as runners between hospitals and GPs," he said.

Separately, Mr Tóibín joined a number of TDs in raising opposition to the continued use of the Convention Centre at a cost of €25,000 a day, which he said is "no longer acceptable, if it ever was".

"A special school in my constituency no longer has the funding to provide hot meals to its children while the Dáil is spending €5,000 on a members' restaurant here in the Convention Centre," he said.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl said TDs were very reluctant to move to the Convention Centre and are very reluctant to stay.

"We have, however, done so on the basis of the best public health advice available to us. As long as that advice encourages us to remain here, we will have to consider doing so.

"When the advice tells us to revert to Leinster House, that is what we will do. If people want to go sooner, we will have to balance that wish against the public health advice we are being given," he said.